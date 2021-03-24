YHSGR Launches Program to Help Consumers Move into New Home Before Selling Their Existing Home
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that they have launched a new program called “Buy Now and Sell It Later” to help consumers enjoy greater flexibility when looking to move to a new property. With YHSGR’s “Buy Now and Sell It Later” program, home shoppers can move into their dream home and focus solely on paying their new mortgage while YHSGR temporarily covers the old mortgage and up to $25,000 in home prep costs to sell their old home.
To participate in YHSGR’s “Buy Now and Sell It Later” program, buyers start with qualifying for a pre-approval that includes an underwritten home loan with a down payment advance. Once approved, this special pre-approval allows the buyer to start making competitive offers on their dream home immediately, without needing to wait for their current home to sell first.
Since the home shopper is fully underwritten, they can confidently make a non-contingent offer to buy their dream home before selling their existing property. They are also able to close in half the time, increasing the chances that they will be successful in getting the desired property.
“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Buy It Now and Sell It Later program brings a wealth of benefits to home buyers, including allowing them to skip the hassle of home sale preparation and living through disruptive showings,” said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “In addition, the program streamlines the entire lending, buying and selling process, simplifies moving, helps consumers save on rent and closing costs, and allows our clients to get the absolute top dollar price for their old home. It’s the best of all worlds, allowing you to sell and buy homes your way for the price you really want.”
For more information on YHSGR’s Buy Now and Sell It Later program, visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/sell/.
About the Company
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information
Rudy Lira Kusuma - California Real Estate Broker License 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
