Advantix Unveils e-SIM Provisioning for SmartSIM on iOS Devices

First-of-its-kind EID matching method enables businesses to quickly provision SmartSIM data plans across their entire user base without inserting physical SIMs.

FRISCO, TEXAS, US, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix Solutions Group, a leading provider of technology expense management, mobility and wireless connectivity solutions, has introduced e-SIM provisioning for its multi-carrier SmartSIM offering.

SmartSIM is an award-winning solution that pairs any WAN-capable hardware that accepts a SIM card with the best-performing cellular network of over 600 carriers worldwide to ensure persistent data connectivity and inherent redundancy. Enterprises around the globe deploy SmartSIM in hardware devices such as tablets, mobile computers, handheld scanners, cellular routers, IoT gear and more to lower connectivity costs and improve coverage for their employees.

Now Advantix customers can deploy SmartSIMs without having to purchase a physical SIM card or scan a QR code to install a data plan on supported iPhones and iPads. The SmartSIM is electronically installed from Advantix’s proprietary TLM (Telecom LifeCycle Manager) portal using a first-of-its-kind EID (embedded identity document) matching method. The system digitally matches the EID to a device “over the air” and sends a popup that walks the user through a simple activation process.

“By uploading an EID manifest, we can provision bulk orders – thousands of devices if needed – and enable all of them simultaneously,” said Advantix CIO Brian Nuckels. “It is all automated behind the scenes to streamline the process for customers with mobile workforces. Enterprises that roll out seasonal devices to handle spikes in business, for example, do not have to coordinate with device manufacturers to ship, insert or swap out physical SIMs on premises.”

“It is a zero-touch way to install SmartSIMs and easy for users to activate,” adds Advantix CRO Natasha Royer Coons. “It’s also eco-friendly because it eliminates the need for plastic SIMs and packaging, and that appeals to us greatly.”

Apple/iOS devices supporting Advantix SmartSIM data plans include eSIM-enabled, dual-SIM iPhone models and e-SIM enabled iPads (Wi-Fi + cellular) with iOS 13.4 or later.

About Advantix

Advantix, a global leader in telecom lifecycle management solutions, leverages its expense management software, carrier APIs, full-service audit team, 24×7 helpdesk, and end-to-end professional services expertise to integrate, connect and manage any device and network for midsize and enterprise business customers. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.