Downtown Trenton Building to be Sold at Auction
Four-Story Building to be sold in Online Auction April 21, 2021
This is a prime location literally across the street from the State Capitol.”TRENTON, NJ, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of a Downtown Trenton office building located at 118 West State Street in the City of Trenton, New Jersey. The Property will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The Downtown site consists of a 3,648+/- sq. ft., four-story building in the Business A zoning district, located just steps from the Capital. The property includes off-street parking, and is close to all the government offices. West State Street in Trenton is convenient from rail/bus public transportation and Routes 1, 29, 206 and 31. The real estate is guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid $140,000.
“This is a prime location literally across the street from the State Capitol.” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “With the renaissance of Trenton underway, it is an opportunity to be at the epicenter of the City.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, April 7th. Masks will be required. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
