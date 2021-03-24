Best Arizona Mortgage, Banks and Financial Services Announced In 24th Annual ‘Ranking Arizona’ Poll by AZ Big Media

Best Mortgage Lenders Arizona

Arizona based mortgage lender Geneva Financial is a direct lender with 100 locations in 43 states

— Mike Atkinson, President/CEO, AZ Big Media
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler, AZ – March 24, 2021 – Geneva Financial (Geneva), an independent mortgage lender operating in 44 states and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, was named the #1 Mortgage Lender in Arizona by consumer vote and #6 for Best Financial Services Workplace Culture in the 24th Annual Ranking Arizona business poll conducted by AZ Big Media.

Ranking Arizona is the result of the largest business opinion poll in Arizona. More than 15,000 companies compete annually and about 2,500 winners are profiled in the publication each year.

“The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with, in Arizona,” said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of AZ Big Media. “There is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers.”

Over one million consumers cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business.

"We’re not the biggest lender in Arizona, but it’s not about us, it’s about the humans we serve and their opinion means more to our success than any bottom line" Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial said in a statement. "Arizona has been the home of our Corporate Office since inception in 2007, so this honor holds special meaning for us. This is also one of the most competitive housing markets in the nation. These two rankings, driven by Arizona consumers and Geneva team members, further solidify for me that the human branding and BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative we launched in 2019 was the right direction for our customers and employees alike."

As of the date of this publication, Geneva Financial employs in excess of 700 humans in over 130 physical and smart branches nationwide. Geneva maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star Google rating with over 1,500 reviews and a 4.9 star rating on WalletHub. The company’s commitment to employees and community service earned the lender multiple ‘Best Companies to Work For” honors by industry publications and an Arizona Excellence in Banking award in 2020.

Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

About

Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our mortgage loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 – “Be Human” is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision. Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same – take care of humans first and success will follow. In late 2018 we took a close look at the industry and the trend toward complete automation of the homebuying process – a trend intent on minimizing the human experience. Our response was to double-down on the human element, including a complete rebrand and approach summed up in one sentiment – Home Loans Powered By Humans® – powered by the humans in our organization and powered by the humans we help achieve the dream of homeownership and financial security. As we look forward, our aspirations as an organization remain laser-focused on providing white glove service by continuing our commitment to our originators, operations staff, and customers by serving through our core values. When it comes to life’s biggest decisions, you deserve to have an experienced human by your side and available when it’s convenient for your hectic schedule. At Geneva, you work with ONE licensed Mortgage Loan Officer throughout your transaction. We are available to communicate with you nights, weekends, early mornings – whatever is most convenient for your life. Join us as we continue our revolution and journey into the future of mortgage origination. Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

