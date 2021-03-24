Waterfowl Season Setting Comment Period Open Through April 7, 2021

CONTACT: Jessica Carloni: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 March 24, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will not be holding its annual public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2021-2022 waterfowl hunting season again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comments will be accepted and considered via email sent to jessica.m.carloni@wildlife.nh.gov using the subject line “Waterfowl Season Setting.” Written comments will be accepted through April 7, 2021.

New Hampshire’s proposed waterfowl season dates are very similar to last year. The overall duck season is 60 days, with a daily bag limit of 6 birds. The regular goose season (determined by population status of North Atlantic Population [NAP] Canada geese) will also be similar to last year with a 60-day season and a 2-bird bag limit.

Proposed seasons for ducks, mergansers, coots, and Canada geese include:

The proposed Northern Zone season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2021.

season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2021. The proposed Inland & Connecticut River Zone season would open on October 5 and run through November 7; then reopen November 17 through December 12, 2021.

season would open on October 5 and run through November 7; then reopen November 17 through December 12, 2021. The proposed Coastal Zone season would open on October 6 and run through October 17; then reopen November 16, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

The proposed sea duck season would open on November 18, 2021 and run through January 16, 2022.

The full draft proposal may be viewed at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.

A map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed at http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-zones.html.

