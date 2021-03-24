Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOT News Release: NIGHTTIME RESTRIPING WORK FOR KUHIO HIGHWAY SHORT-TERM IMPROVEMENTS BEGAN SUNDAY, MARCH 21

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of an interim restriping of Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and Haleilio Road that began Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The interim striping is to safely facilitate continued work on the Kuhio Highway Short-Term Improvements Project. The Kuhio Highway Short-Term Improvements began earlier this month and are designed to improve traffic congestion on Kuhio Highway through the Kapaa-Wailua corridor through addition of a travel lane.

The temporary restriping work will take approximately two weeks to be completed, weather permitting. For safety, during the restriping, contraflow operations will run from immediately south of the Wailua River to Kapule Highway. The public should anticipate delays, plan accordingly, and drive slowly through the construction zone.

Stay up-to-date on construction lane closures for state roadways, including Kuhio Highway, at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork and on our social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

