Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, Prominent BPO Services expert, and Director of Envo BPO Services, In DotCom Magazine
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, Prominent BPO Services expert, and Director of Envo BPO Services Zoom In DotCom Magazine
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, Prominent BPO Services expert, and Director of Envo BPO Services, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, brilliant BPO Services expert, and Director of Envo BPO Services joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Jeremy Lim Wei Chang joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on the robust and compelling video series.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, a leading BPO Services expert, and energetic Director of Envo BPO Services has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang of Envo BPO Services joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Jeremy Lim Wei Chang discusses the newest offerings of Envo BPO Services, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares dynamic thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jeremy Lim Wei Chang joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jeremy Lim Wei Chang was enjoyable. He has a wonderful background in BPO Services. The success of Envo BPO Services is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jeremy Lim Wei Chang on the series. Interviewing Jeremy Lim Wei Chang was a lot of fun, educational and magnificently interesting. It was an honor to have Jeremy Lim Wei Chang on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is my goal to provide our viewers with the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have been blessed to have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Jeremy Lim Wei Chang of Envo BPO Services has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly pleased to have Jeremy Lim Wei Chang on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Envo BPO Services. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many incredible and talented people are building amazing companies. Jeremy Lim Wei Chang and Envo BPO Services are providing an exemplary service to their clients and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an outstanding company. As we scout the world for remarkable companies, it is always a wonderful experience for our team to meet leaders like Jeremy Lim Wei Chang that are forging an incredible path for others.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Jeremy Lim Wei Chang, Prominent BPO Services expert, and Director of Envo BPO Services Zoom In DotCom Magazine