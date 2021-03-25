New York Strategist Lori Hamilton offers guide on managing stress in troubled times

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Lori Hamilton's Hardship into Happiness

Resources, tips, and advice for taking the edge of stress

The problem with not taking breaks is that if you’re like most of us, stress can become so overwhelming...that’s when it’s time to take the edge off.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian and strategist Lori Hamilton released a new guide for helping creators and entrepreneurs cope with the effects of long and short-term stress. The majority of adults in America experience consistent stress or anxiety. With the added challenges of the last year, learning how to take the edge off of stress is more important to our mental health than ever. Hamilton has compiled a list of resources, practices, and advice for coping with stressors both big and small.Hamilton says, “The problem with not taking breaks is that if you’re like most of us, stress can become so overwhelming at times that it’s hard to even focus on solving things. That’s when it’s time to take the edge off.” Hamilton's series, Turning Hardship into Happiness, Part 2, Taking the Edge Off, is here The first rule Hamilton provides is realizing that not only is it okay to take the edge off of stress, but it’s also critical. Stress doesn’t just affect our minds in the context of the stressor itself. It affects every other area of our lives as well including other projects, our relationships, and our own physical and mental health. The guide begins with rules to shift our mindsets towards ourselves to a space of compassion and acceptance.Hamilton then reminds us to take care of our bodies in simple ways, like taking a walk to reset your brain or taking a nap.She also offers a “library of stress reduction hacks,” habits or practices to help maintain a low-stress level constantly. She suggests developing an exercise routine, writing down the things that are bothering you or what you need to do so it gets it out of your head and making sure you spend time with people who care about you.We all experience stress at times, sometimes more than others. Hamilton’s guides and resources, which can be found on both her comedic website and her production company site, remind us to care for ourselves well because spreading positivity and kindness starts with being kind to ourselves first. To begin with Part 1 of Turning Hardship into Happiness, visit Hamilton's website, here. Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she wenton to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .

Look For The Red - Your Channel Of Happiness