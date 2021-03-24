Gov. Cox signs 10 bills, vetoes 1

March 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 10 bills today. He vetoed SB 228, Electronic Free Speech Amendments. The veto letter the governor sent President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson is attached.

Gov. Cox has signed 456 pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to date. Information on bills signed today can be found below.

Read about the other bills we've signed here:

