Gov. Cox signs 10 bills, vetoes 1

March 23, 2021

Tags: Bills, Gov. Spencer Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 10 bills today. He vetoed SB 228, Electronic Free Speech Amendments. The veto letter the governor sent President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson is attached. 

Gov. Cox has signed 456 pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to date. Information on bills signed today can be found below.

HB 72  Device Filter Amendments. Pulsipher, S.
HB 94  Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments. Watkins, C.
HB 136  Initiative and Referenda Modifications. Teuscher, J.
HB 218  Reporting Requirement Amendments. King, B.
HB 244  First Class County Highway Road Funds Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
HB 326  Performance Reporting and Efficiency Requirements. Ballard, M.
HB 365  State Agency Realignment. Ray, P.
HB 415 Executive Order Review Process Amendments. Lyman, P.
SB 137 Alcoholic Beverage Control Retail Store Amendments. Davis, G.
SB 172  Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health Amendments. Mayne, K.

