Gov. Cox signs 10 bills, vetoes 1

March 23, 2021Tags: Bills, Gov. Spencer Cox
SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 10 bills today. He vetoed SB 228, Electronic Free Speech Amendments. The veto letter the governor sent President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson is attached.
Gov. Cox has signed 456 pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to date. Information on bills signed today can be found below.
|HB 72
|Device Filter Amendments. Pulsipher, S.
|HB 94
|Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments. Watkins, C.
|HB 136
|Initiative and Referenda Modifications. Teuscher, J.
|HB 218
|Reporting Requirement Amendments. King, B.
|HB 244
|First Class County Highway Road Funds Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 326
|Performance Reporting and Efficiency Requirements. Ballard, M.
|HB 365
|State Agency Realignment. Ray, P.
|HB 415
|Executive Order Review Process Amendments. Lyman, P.
|SB 137
|Alcoholic Beverage Control Retail Store Amendments. Davis, G.
|SB 172
|Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health Amendments. Mayne, K.
Read about the other bills we’ve signed here:
###