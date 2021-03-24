Unrivaled 30-Acre Bel Air, California Mountain Parcel to Auction via Concierge Auctions and Westside Estate Agency

Stella Nova, 1400 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air, CA Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own 30 acres in Bel Air Fully-approved plans and permits for 40,000sf mansion 360-degree views of Pacific Ocean and Downtown L.A. A staggering seven acres of land is already graded and standing shovel-ready

Stella Nova will auction in May via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Listing Agents Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency.

You won’t find 30 acres in the heart of Bel Air with the stunning views, unmatched privacy, and the close proximity to modern amenities, top-tier schools, and travel routes that this property offers.” — Drew Meyers, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, Stella Nova, offering 30± buildable acres in the heart of Bel Air, will auction online in May via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency. Currently listed for $29.9 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held May 5–11th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“You can recreate a home, but you simply cannot recreate land” stated Drew Meyers, Listing Agent. “This property is one of the last of its kind. You won’t find 30 acres in the heart of Bel Air with the stunning views, unmatched privacy, and the close proximity to modern amenities, top-tier schools, and easy travel routes that this property offers. Rare opportunities also exist to build at such a swift pace, but with permits for construction already in place, an individual can truly take advantage of the process to develop this piece of land. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an estate beyond comparison that is truly your own.”

Located at 1400 Linda Flora Drive, the property is characterized by endless 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles, while the surrounding snowcap mountain make this one of the most unique settings in all of Southern California. A design more than a decade in the making, Stella Nova offers a unique opportunity to build an estate beyond your wildest dreams. Break ground on the staggering seven acres of land already graded and standing shovel-ready for fully-approved plans and permits. Plans include a massive 40,000± square-foot estate, sprawling around a grand ballroom lined with French doors that open to an expansive terrace overlooking the ocean. The estate is masterfully designed for entertaining both indoors and out, creating seamless transitions to the stunning landscape. As one of the last locations of its kind, exclusive privacy with the convenience of modern amenities nearby make Stella Nova a true rarity in opulent Bel Air.

Additional features of the approved plans include eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms; 2,000± square-foot master bedroom suite with dual showroom closets and French doors opening to an ocean-view balcony; a grand library with floor-to-ceiling built-ins; a spacious kitchen with two roomy islands; planned entertainment areas include a wellness center with indoor lap pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, steam room, and sauna; a theatre room and bowling alley; and an outdoor infinity pool with ocean views and a professional bar. Outdoor features include a tranquil meditation pond, putting green, motor court, basketball and tennis court, observatory, and an air conditioned 11-car subterranean auto gallery and lounge—all just 20 minutes to Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive and 30 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles and LAX.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of Stella Nova,” stated seller, Eri Kroh. “Whether it’s a young family who want to entertain, take advantage of all of the amenities this area has to offer, or provide some of the best schooling in the L.A. area for their children, or older individuals who value exclusive privacy in a high demand neighborhood, this estate can offer it all. Truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity, Stella Nova, in full fruition, even allows for the chance to build an observatory to view and name your very own stars. It is a gem unlike any other.”

Synonymous with luxury and is known for its star-studded residents and spectacular homes, Bel Air is a beautiful Los Angeles neighborhood where exclusivity and close-knit community go hand-in-hand. The winding roads are an oasis, lined with luscious greenery and grand estates. Together with nearby Holmby Hills, just 15 minutes away, and Beverly Hills, 20 minutes away, Bel Air completes the Platinum Triangle of idyllic and prosperous communities. Bel Air sits in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, and Stella Nova’s unique views of snow-capped mountains elevate the scenery Bel Air is already famous for. UCLA is less than 10 minutes from Stella Nova’s front gates, not to mention its close proximity to the top three premier grade-schools in Los Angeles and easy access to the 405, making travel to the airport a breeze. Bel Air truly offers all the conveniences and excitement of bustling Los Angeles just a stone’s throw away.

A mile inland from the Pacific Coast Highway, 3700 La Paz is an exceptional piece of land on 3.65± acres within the former Rancho Topanga Malibu Sequit land grant area. The development parcel will auction online in May in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency. Currently listed for $4.99 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder.

Design a dream private coastal retreat or a heritage estate to entertain multiple generations of family and friends. This exclusive Malibu location affords you coastal access and stunning Pacific Ocean views. Enjoy an ideal Southern California lifestyle taking full advantage of the Pacific Ocean breezes to the south and the Santa Monica Mountain vistas to the north. Live just a short, scenic stroll away from the beach, Malibu Lagoon, Whole Foods, the library, and Malibu Country Mart, a pristine boutique mall and entertainment center for high-end shopping and dining.

“This rare offering is a perfect property for our world-class marketing and database to be put into action,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers. “The location is exceptional, and with 3.65± acres, panoramic views, and the fantastic local amenities, it’s a pristine opportunity to build. We’re excited to identify a one-of-a-kind buyer who can truly recognize the vast potential this remarkable piece of land has to offer.”

A mix of photogenic beaches for swimming, strolling, surfing, and whale watching await in this exclusive coastal enclave just 15 minutes from Point Dume and The Getty Villa, and less than an hour from Los Angeles. Premier restaurants, shopping, and dolphin spotting are just over a mile away at the landmark 115-year-old Malibu Pier. Head to the Santa Monica Mountains for camping, rock climbing, and horseback riding, and enjoy miles of trails in Topanga State Park or hike inland amidst the coastal sage from Point Dume through Solstice Canyon.

Stella Nova and 3700 La Paz are available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

