Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,509 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 969. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session. The bill moves next to the Commerce Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “There’s nothing more valuable to a person than one’s own identity, and Floridians deserve to have control over their own personal information. We must protect Florida’s consumers from the big tech companies who look to profit from consumers private information, and that is why I have called on the Legislature to pass these critical protections. A special thank you to Governor DeSantis, Speaker Sprowls and Representative McFarland for prioritizing this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).  

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.