DEPT. OF FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDES UPDATE ON PENN CREDIT AUDIT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) provided an update regarding responses to the February Penn Credit communication to Florida Clerks of Court. Of the 56 responses from Florida Clerks, 20 indicated they have an existing contract with Penn Credit and 32 do not have a Penn Credit contract in place. Of the contacted clerks, 14 Clerks of Court did not respond, including: • Dixie County Clerk of Court • Gadsden County Clerk of Court • Hamilton County Clerk of Court • Hendry County Clerk of Court • Highlands County Clerk of Court • Holmes County Clerk of Court • Lake County Clerk of Court • Madison County Clerk of Court • Okeechobee County Clerk of Court • Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court • Sarasota County Clerk of Court • Seminole County Clerk of Court • Taylor County Clerk of Court • Union County Clerk of Court Additionally, while the Columbia County Clerk of Court responded with a letter within the 30-day period, the communication did not indicate Penn Credit’s status as a vendor. To ensure audit efforts are comprehensive, the Department is following up with the unresponsive 15 clerks’ offices prior to issuing engagement letters, which is the means by which an audit is initiated. ###

