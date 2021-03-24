Kith Republic and Chezie Host Essential Voices: Stories of Women of Color in The Workplace Webinar Tomorrow
The Online Panel Celebrating omen’s History Month Takes Place on Thursday, March 25 at 7pm ESTWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomorrow, Kith Republic, a mobile app that connects professional women with human resources experts to help them affordably solve their work-related issues with privacy and thoughtful care, will host a free webinar, Essential Voices: Stories of Women of Color in the Workplace.
Kith Republic will host the online event alongside Chezie, the only anonymous career insight platform for diverse employees. On a mission to redesign workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion -- ultimately helping minorities find companies that they love-- the company aims to be the catalyst in creating some of the most inclusive and equitable workplaces on earth.
On Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET, Kith Republic and Chezie will host the Zoom panel discussion exploring the unique challenges of being women of color in the workplace in celebration of Women’s History Month. Through a conversation with high-profile professional women about their personal career journeys, followed by an audience Q&A session, this event will take an in-depth look at the varying experiences of women of color at work and present actionable strategies for addressing the unique challenges that they face in their careers.
The following panelists will be participating in tomorrow’s webinar:
* Crystal Kelly - Emmy Award-Winning Senior Producer, FOX and Paramount Pictures
* Jamila Thompson - Partner/Principal, Ernst & Young
* Myriha Burce - Founder & Host, Black Women Talk Work
* Nadou Lawson - Vice President, Canapi Ventures
As professional women of color, there are large disparities between their experiences at work and those of their peers. Research has shown that women of color often miss out on support and mentorship opportunities in addition to being more likely to be the target of microaggressions and passed over for promotions or leadership roles. Despite this, however, the experiences of women of color in the workplace are not all the same.
As a Black female-owned tech startup, Kith Republic focuses on professional women of color in the United States who face the majority of workplace challenges and microaggressions. Kith Republic empowers women through advice and counsel to successfully navigate their careers and thrive at work.
For just $9 a session, Kith Republic offers individuals the HR support they deserve, including real-time and on-demand advice with experienced HR coaches. Its HR coaches can help with a wide range of issues, provide a safe space to chat about sensitive situations, privately and confidentially, and help navigate any challenges individuals may face in their careers.
To attend the free event Essential Voices: Stories of Women of Color in the Workplace, please RSVP on EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/essential-voices-stories-of-woc-in-the-workplace-tickets-145137611503
To learn more about Kith Republic, please visit: https://kithrepublic.com/.
About Kith Republic
Based out of Washington, D.C, Kith Republic is a socially-driven mobile platform that connects professional women with human resources experts, on-demand in real-time, to help them solve work-related issues with privacy and thoughtful care. All for $9 a session, experienced HR coaches are available for employee advocacy by the swipe of a finger.
