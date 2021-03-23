State disciplines health care providers-R21-5

For immediate release: March 23, 2021 (21-081)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website.

Benton County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for registered nurse Patricia Anne Short (RN00112783).

Chelan County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Kelsey W. Fleischbein (RN00171494) with unprofessional conduct. Fleischbein allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

Franklin County

In February 2021 the Physical Therapy Board charged physical therapist Nicolas Charles Marsh (PT60243012) with unprofessional conduct. Marsh allegedly entered billing and time-keeping records for patients he was unable to see as intended.

Grays Harbor County

In January 2021 the Pharmacy Commission denied a pharmacy assistant credential to Tammy Irene Dalton (VB61066256). On her application, Dalton attested that she’d never had a health care license disciplined, and that the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services had never disqualified her from working with vulnerable persons. In 2017 the secretary of health revoked Dalton’s home care aide credential. That same year that the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services disqualified Dalton from working with vulnerable persons.

King County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission conditionally granted a registered nurse credential to Dimtu Godana Jatani (RN61124390) and ordered Jatani to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In February 2020 Jatani was convicted of reckless driving. In November 2020 Jatani was charged with driving under the influence.

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Nathaniel Levi Adams (RN60751084) with unprofessional conduct. Adams allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Dennis Kinuthia Ngugi (NC60247238).

Snohomish County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the home care aide credential of Michael Patrick Byrd (HM60827018).

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Andrea S. Cham (LP00054768) with unprofessional conduct. Cham allegedly didn’t fulfill probationary conditions requiring her to submit personal progress reports, to turn in performance reports or unemployment declarations, and to complete continuing education in ethics.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Grethel Tatiana Perez (NC60257270).

Out of State

Oregon: In February 2021 the secretary of health ordered Casey Deal to cease and desist from practicing veterinary medicine without a license, and to pay a $1,000 fine. Deal, who has no veterinary license, provided equine services at a ranch and allowed himself to be advertised on the ranch’s website as an “equine chiropractor.”