FPT INDUSTRIAL NORTH AMERICA SIGNS NEW DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR WESTERN US
FPT Industrial announced today a new strategic partnership that allows Smith Power Products Inc. to represent FPT in the western United States.BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FPT Industrial announced today a new strategic partnership that allows Smith Power Products Inc., a top manufacturer of power generation solutions and leading distributor of diesel engines, to represent FPT in the western United States.
“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Smith Power Products Inc. to our distribution network in North America,” said Braden Cammauf, Head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial North America. “Smith Power Products Inc. has the expertise we expect from a strategic business partner, but it’s their commitment to customer service that sets them apart from the competition.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Smith Power Products Inc., was established in 1965 by C.L. Smith as a distributor for General Motors Diesel, better known as Detroit Diesel. The company continued to grow, under the second-generation leadership of M.B. Smith, to eleven locations across seven States. Offering engine, powertrain, and power system expertise, Smith Power is well established in the on-highway, mining, petroleum, agriculture, power generation, and manufacturing industries. They attribute customer satisfaction through service as the key to their lasting success.
“I am excited for Smith Power Products to become part of the FPT Industrial family,” said John De La Hunt, General Manager at Smith Power Products Inc. “We see great opportunities with the Fiat Powertrain engine line in the markets we serve.”
FPT Industrial manufactures over 600,000 engines globally each year, meaning the company produces one engine per minute. FPT Industrial’s lineup stands out because of benefits such as compactness, wide range of options for flexibility, reduced fuel consumption and long maintenance intervals for reduced costs, and high performance guaranteed in all conditions. The Brand’s portfolio comprises power generation engines for both unregulated and regulated markets. For North America, FPT Industrial's Tier 4 Final engines are focused on the latest and most strict emissions regulation, FPT Industrial’s Tier 4 Final engines are equipped with the renowned and patented HI-eSCR after-treatment system. Besides ensuring compliance with the emissions standards, this technology is the result of the Brand’s experience of more than 25 years in SCR solutions development – FPT has already sold more than one million SCR units worldwide.
FPT Industrial is a brand of CNH Industrial, dedicated to the design, production and sale of powertrains for on and off-road vehicles, marine and power generation applications. The company employs more than 8,000 people worldwide, in ten manufacturing plants and seven R&D Centers. The FPT Industrial sales network consists of 73 dealers and over 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. A wide product offering, including six engine ranges from 42 hp up to 1,006 hp, transmissions with maximum torque of 200 Nm up to 500 Nm, front and rear axles from 2 to 32 ton GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete Natural Gas engines line-up on the market for industrial applications, including engine ranges from 136 hp up to 460 hp. This extensive offer and a close focus on R&D activities make FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains. For further information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.
