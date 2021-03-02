FPT INDUSTRIAL AND FONTANAFREDDA JOIN FORCES FOR THE WORLD’S FIRST ZERO EMISSIONS BAROLO WINE VINTAGE
EINPresswire.com/ -- FPT INDUSTRIAL AND FONTANAFREDDA JOIN FORCES FOR THE WORLD’S FIRST ZERO EMISSIONS BAROLO WINE VINTAGE
Completing the world’s first zero-emissions harvest of a Barolo cru, and celebrating 2025 by opening the first 100% sustainable bottle of the highly prized King of Wines: these are the aims of the partnership between FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda presented at a digital press conference today.
The global challenge of energy transition demands not only widely shared solutions on a large scale, but also targeted actions in specialist sectors, which must be able both to deliver concrete results and to attract the interest of a broader public, through the high intrinsic value of the projects themselves. Both can be achieved by projects involving partners with a long-standing commitment to environmental accountability.
Implementing these guidelines, a core part of its brand identity from the outset, FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and the world’s largest producer of low environmental impact engines, has joined forces with Fontanafredda, the historic winery founded by Vittorio Emanuele II, the first King of Italy, in 1858. Fontanafredda produces Barolo and other great wines from the Langhe region, which currently has 120 hectares of certified organic vineyards and promotes a new Green Renaissance in the form of best-practice grape cultivation with no environmental impact.
The heart of the partnership is the supply of two New Holland TK Methane Power crawler vineyard tractors with biomethane-fueled FPT Industrial F28 Natural Gas engines, which will work in the Vigna La Rosa cru that produces the grapes for the legendary Barolo of the same name, a wine which has been included in the Wine Spectator Top 100 of the world’s best wines.
Recently awarded the title of “Engine of the year 2020” for its modular, multi-propulsion approach, the FPT Industrial F28 engine is designed to be compact, productive and environment-friendly. In fact, it ticks all the boxes in terms of power, performance and low environmental impact for specialized applications such as orchard and vineyard tractors where compactness and small overall dimensions are an essential requirement. The F28 is able to operate on diesel or natural gas and is hybrid-ready.
The biomethane model designed for Fontanafredda was developed on the basis of a New Holland Agriculture crawler vineyard tractor. It can provide a power output of 75 hp with peak torque of 330 Nm and therefore ensures, in complete safety, performance which is absolutely identical to that of its diesel equivalent, even when working on the steepest slopes and on the slippery terrain typical of the finest vineyards in Italy’s Langhe wine-growing region. This is all with a zero-carbon footprint, as the biomethane that powers the engine is not a fossil fuel, but is produced by the anaerobic digestion of agricultural waste.
Fontanafredda has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, both on the land, by implementing organic growing methods, and in the cellar, through the use of autochthonous yeasts. In 2020 these decades of evolution culminated in a fresh perspective: the Green Renaissance. The new Renaissance will create a great global community, united around respect for the land, which will also be expressed through respect for people. These values have led to the “greening” of all daily procedures, from the reuse of water to the choice of healthy, natural, environment-friendly packaging, and the use of clean energy for the Village inside Fontanafredda the farmstead. Thanks to FPT Industrial, from the 2021 vintage onwards, mobility in the vineyard has also become sustainable. The arrival of biomethane-fueled tractors will enable Fontanafredda to cut vineyard emissions to zero and make growing operations ever more sustainable.
The three-year partnership between FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda, supported by the Region of Piedmont’s Tobias Project, with contributions from New Holland Agriculture, CNH Industrial and local businesses, proves once again that complex projects of this kind can provide a virtuous example of networking for a common objective. The partners involved in the supply chain project are DIMSPORT S.r.l., HYSYTECH S.r.l., S.T.C. S.r.l., STEMS-CNR and T.C.E. TORINO CREA ENGINEERING S.r.l..
“After being the ‘heart’ of the vehicles named Sustainable Tractor of the Year and Sustainable Truck of the Year”, FPT Industrial CEO Annalisa Stupenengo declares, ‘getting to grips with the needs of the prestigious, delicate, sustainable top-quality wine-growing sector is a very exciting challenge for us. In fact, the partnership with Fontanafredda will enable us to again demonstrate our full support for the European Union as it guides the green transition. Our biomethane engines are as efficient and high-performing as diesels, and this renewable, sustainable fuel is the real, immediately available alternative for eliminating emissions from
agricultural vehicles.”
“We have the great good fortune to live in a unique part of the world, and we have to care for our wonderful land,” Fontanafredda grower Andrea Farinetti states. “We need a new Renaissance; otherwise, a tomorrow that is like today is unthinkable. Obviously, we have to change and renew ourselves. For us, this renewal means making our land central to everything we do; this must be our overriding aim, and must lead to the creation of a great worldwide community, based on trust in others. This community will have many tools at its disposal for safeguarding our planet: ours will be wine, “green” wine. Our partnership with FPT Industrial proves that together we can do more, and do it better.”
Technical specifications of the F28 engine for Fontanafredda
- Displacement: 2.8 liters
- 4 cylinders and 2 valves
- Maximum power output 55 kW / 75 hp
- Stoichiometric combustion technology and multipoint injection to guarantee excellent
performance and very low emissions
- Designed without EGR and with a maintenance-free 3-way catalytic converter (without
DPF or SCR)
- Sustainable solution that guarantees a virtually zero carbon footprint when powered by
biomethane
FPT Industrial is a brand of CNH Industrial dedicated to the design, production and sale of propulsion systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, marine applications and Power Generation. The company has a global workforce of over 8,000, ten production sites and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network consists of 73 dealers and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts a wide product offering, including six engine ranges from 42 hp up to 1,006 hp, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2 to 32 ton GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the market’s most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications, with power outputs from 136 to 460 hp. This vast offering and its strong focus on R&D make FPT Industrial a world leader in the industrial powerplant sector. For further information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.
Fontanafredda, producer of Barolo and great wines from the Langhe district, based at Serralunga d’Alba. Founded in 1858 as a consequence of the love affair between Victor Emmanuel II, first King of Italy, and Rosa Vercellana, our winery has always been a community united around respect for the land. We now have 120 hectares of certified ORGANIC vineyards, the setting for Italy’s first Storytelling Village. www.fontanafredda.it
Media contacts
Fabio Lepore
FPT Industrial Press Office
Tel.: +39 011 007 6720
Email: press@fptindustrial.com
Emanuela Ciliberti
FPT Industrial Press Office
Tel.: +39 011 007 1798
Email: press@fptindustrial.com
Media contacts
Carlotta Francia
Tel.: +39 0173 626 111
Email: press@fontanafredda.it
Fabio Lepore
Completing the world’s first zero-emissions harvest of a Barolo cru, and celebrating 2025 by opening the first 100% sustainable bottle of the highly prized King of Wines: these are the aims of the partnership between FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda presented at a digital press conference today.
The global challenge of energy transition demands not only widely shared solutions on a large scale, but also targeted actions in specialist sectors, which must be able both to deliver concrete results and to attract the interest of a broader public, through the high intrinsic value of the projects themselves. Both can be achieved by projects involving partners with a long-standing commitment to environmental accountability.
Implementing these guidelines, a core part of its brand identity from the outset, FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and the world’s largest producer of low environmental impact engines, has joined forces with Fontanafredda, the historic winery founded by Vittorio Emanuele II, the first King of Italy, in 1858. Fontanafredda produces Barolo and other great wines from the Langhe region, which currently has 120 hectares of certified organic vineyards and promotes a new Green Renaissance in the form of best-practice grape cultivation with no environmental impact.
The heart of the partnership is the supply of two New Holland TK Methane Power crawler vineyard tractors with biomethane-fueled FPT Industrial F28 Natural Gas engines, which will work in the Vigna La Rosa cru that produces the grapes for the legendary Barolo of the same name, a wine which has been included in the Wine Spectator Top 100 of the world’s best wines.
Recently awarded the title of “Engine of the year 2020” for its modular, multi-propulsion approach, the FPT Industrial F28 engine is designed to be compact, productive and environment-friendly. In fact, it ticks all the boxes in terms of power, performance and low environmental impact for specialized applications such as orchard and vineyard tractors where compactness and small overall dimensions are an essential requirement. The F28 is able to operate on diesel or natural gas and is hybrid-ready.
The biomethane model designed for Fontanafredda was developed on the basis of a New Holland Agriculture crawler vineyard tractor. It can provide a power output of 75 hp with peak torque of 330 Nm and therefore ensures, in complete safety, performance which is absolutely identical to that of its diesel equivalent, even when working on the steepest slopes and on the slippery terrain typical of the finest vineyards in Italy’s Langhe wine-growing region. This is all with a zero-carbon footprint, as the biomethane that powers the engine is not a fossil fuel, but is produced by the anaerobic digestion of agricultural waste.
Fontanafredda has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, both on the land, by implementing organic growing methods, and in the cellar, through the use of autochthonous yeasts. In 2020 these decades of evolution culminated in a fresh perspective: the Green Renaissance. The new Renaissance will create a great global community, united around respect for the land, which will also be expressed through respect for people. These values have led to the “greening” of all daily procedures, from the reuse of water to the choice of healthy, natural, environment-friendly packaging, and the use of clean energy for the Village inside Fontanafredda the farmstead. Thanks to FPT Industrial, from the 2021 vintage onwards, mobility in the vineyard has also become sustainable. The arrival of biomethane-fueled tractors will enable Fontanafredda to cut vineyard emissions to zero and make growing operations ever more sustainable.
The three-year partnership between FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda, supported by the Region of Piedmont’s Tobias Project, with contributions from New Holland Agriculture, CNH Industrial and local businesses, proves once again that complex projects of this kind can provide a virtuous example of networking for a common objective. The partners involved in the supply chain project are DIMSPORT S.r.l., HYSYTECH S.r.l., S.T.C. S.r.l., STEMS-CNR and T.C.E. TORINO CREA ENGINEERING S.r.l..
“After being the ‘heart’ of the vehicles named Sustainable Tractor of the Year and Sustainable Truck of the Year”, FPT Industrial CEO Annalisa Stupenengo declares, ‘getting to grips with the needs of the prestigious, delicate, sustainable top-quality wine-growing sector is a very exciting challenge for us. In fact, the partnership with Fontanafredda will enable us to again demonstrate our full support for the European Union as it guides the green transition. Our biomethane engines are as efficient and high-performing as diesels, and this renewable, sustainable fuel is the real, immediately available alternative for eliminating emissions from
agricultural vehicles.”
“We have the great good fortune to live in a unique part of the world, and we have to care for our wonderful land,” Fontanafredda grower Andrea Farinetti states. “We need a new Renaissance; otherwise, a tomorrow that is like today is unthinkable. Obviously, we have to change and renew ourselves. For us, this renewal means making our land central to everything we do; this must be our overriding aim, and must lead to the creation of a great worldwide community, based on trust in others. This community will have many tools at its disposal for safeguarding our planet: ours will be wine, “green” wine. Our partnership with FPT Industrial proves that together we can do more, and do it better.”
Technical specifications of the F28 engine for Fontanafredda
- Displacement: 2.8 liters
- 4 cylinders and 2 valves
- Maximum power output 55 kW / 75 hp
- Stoichiometric combustion technology and multipoint injection to guarantee excellent
performance and very low emissions
- Designed without EGR and with a maintenance-free 3-way catalytic converter (without
DPF or SCR)
- Sustainable solution that guarantees a virtually zero carbon footprint when powered by
biomethane
FPT Industrial is a brand of CNH Industrial dedicated to the design, production and sale of propulsion systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, marine applications and Power Generation. The company has a global workforce of over 8,000, ten production sites and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network consists of 73 dealers and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts a wide product offering, including six engine ranges from 42 hp up to 1,006 hp, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2 to 32 ton GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the market’s most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications, with power outputs from 136 to 460 hp. This vast offering and its strong focus on R&D make FPT Industrial a world leader in the industrial powerplant sector. For further information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.
Fontanafredda, producer of Barolo and great wines from the Langhe district, based at Serralunga d’Alba. Founded in 1858 as a consequence of the love affair between Victor Emmanuel II, first King of Italy, and Rosa Vercellana, our winery has always been a community united around respect for the land. We now have 120 hectares of certified ORGANIC vineyards, the setting for Italy’s first Storytelling Village. www.fontanafredda.it
Media contacts
Fabio Lepore
FPT Industrial Press Office
Tel.: +39 011 007 6720
Email: press@fptindustrial.com
Emanuela Ciliberti
FPT Industrial Press Office
Tel.: +39 011 007 1798
Email: press@fptindustrial.com
Media contacts
Carlotta Francia
Tel.: +39 0173 626 111
Email: press@fontanafredda.it
Fabio Lepore
FPT Industrial
+39 011 007 6720
press@fptindustrial.com
FPT FONTANAFREDDA