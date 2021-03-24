Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.6 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In 2020, COVID-19 boost data center demand, resulting in minor supply chain disruption during Q1 and Q2 2020 with quick recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020.

2. The PUE of upcoming facilities will be lower than 1.5 via adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure with facilities that benefits using free cooling technique operate at a PUE of less than 1.3.

3. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning workloads will grow the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling with vendors experience 15% YoY growth.

4. Free cooling techniques will dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Northern China

5. The concept of district heating technology will grow beyond Nordic into other Western European countries. The use of this concept will decline the power pricing in Germany and the UK market.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 60 other vendors

Data Center Cooling Market – Segmentation

• In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed over 14% YOY investment compared to 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions.

• Data centers in Denmark offer 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept.

• Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. The US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.

Data Center Cooling Market by Infrastructure

• Cooling Infrastructure

• Other Infrastructure

Data Center Cooling Market by Systems

• CRAC & CRAH

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

• Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Units

Data Center Cooling Market by Technique

• Air-based

• Liquid-based

Data Center Cooling Market by Liquid Cooling Technique

• Water-based

• Direct-to-chip

• Liquid Immersion

Data Center Cooling Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Data Center Cooling Market – Dynamics

Most data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to huge demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Innovative Data Center Technologies

• District Heating by Data Centers

• AI on Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

• Data Center Investments Continue to Rise

Data Center Cooling Market – Geography

Most data centers in North America are designed as Tier III and Tier IV facilities, with the US leading in Tier IV facility construction. Most Tier IV data centers are configuring 2N redundancy cooling systems and Tier III facilities are opting for N+1 cooling redundancy. The US is witnessing a rise in the adoption of systems that support free cooling in data centers. On the other hand, Canada has witnessed the construction of Tier III facilities adopting N+1 and N+N redundant infrastructure for cooling. Cooling infrastructure in data centers evolved significantly in the past decade because of the need to reduce the OPEX of facilities, increase system efficiency, and decrease carbon emissions. Machine learning and sensors are increasingly being set up for real-time monitoring and advanced tracing of cooling infrastructure.

Data Center Cooling Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Other South Eastern Countries

Major Vendors

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Rittal Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Data Center Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• 4ENERGY

• Airsys Group

• Alfa Laval

• Allied-Control

• Aqua Cooling Solutions

• Aquila Group

• Arctic Chiller Group

• Asetek

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• BasX Solutions

• Canovate Electronics

• Carrier

• Chilldyne

• ClimateWorx

• Cooler Master

• Condair Group

• CoolIT Systems

• Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

• Data Aire

• DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

• Degree Controls

• Delta Electronics

• ebm-papst

• Emicon Innovation and Comfort

• EnviCool

• Fuji Electric

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• HiRef S.p.A

• Huawei Technologies

• Iceotope

• ION UPS

• Johnson Controls

• Kelvion Holding

• KyotoCooling

• Lennox International

• LiquidCool Solutions

• Manerga

• Midas Green Technologies

• Minkels (Legrand)

• Motivair Cooling Solutions

• Munters

• Nortek Air Solutions

• nVent

• Oceanaire

• QCooling

• Renovo Zhuhai

• Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

• SPX Cooling Technology

• Stellar Energy

• Submer

• Swegon Group

• SWEP International

• Systecon

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• United Metal Products (UMP)

• Upsite Technologies

• USystems

• Vigilent Corporation

• Wakefield-Vette

