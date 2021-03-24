New HHS Health Plan Insights in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -March 2021
New insights around startup plans in the Medicaid space. New product features including the addition of video insights from our Medicaid health plan experts.
If you're a startup plan and you're looking to grow membership, there's no better place to do that than Medicaid. It's hard to find industries with larger addressable markets than health insurance.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a health plan operating in the Health and Human Services space? The Medicaid Black Book offers unique insights from a range of industry-experts without the need for an extensive consulting engagement or significant trade association fees.
— Ari Gottlieb
The latest update to the The Medicaid Black Book includes new insights around startup plans in the Medicaid space, and new product features including the addition of video insights from our Medicaid health plan experts.
===================================================
Latest themes and insights for Medicaid plans include:
===================================================
--Oscar IPO- After years of anticipation, the Oscar IPO happened. Hear insights about fundamental challenges with the strategy and performance of this "disruptor." Market hype masks concerns over the fundamentals of Oscar revenue performance and strategic flaws. According to Ari, "most plans can't run 110% MLRs in Medicaid for multiple years, but maybe they can... It's hard to see a sustainable business long term for Oscar."
--Trends in startup plans- Learn what is driving the push to create startup plans across all verticals. "If you're a startup plan and you're looking to grow membership, there's no better place to do that than Medicaid. It's hard to find industries that have larger addressable markets than health insurance."
--Challenges and opportunities for Medicaid startup plans- Learn what strategies are the right fit for a Medicaid start up plan and the main challenges for success for a new plan. According to Ari- "scale matters- these are thin margin businesses. On a good day, we're talking low single digit margins. Scale is really important." "
===================================================
About The Medicaid Black Book Expert Team
===================================================
We bring together experts from multiple firms to deliver best-in-class insights in both video and report forms.
-Medicaid and Medicare Health Plans - Ari Gotlieb
Ari supports clients in the health plan and health services space on topics centered around growth and deals strategy. Ari's work focuses on market growth and entry, distribution and product, and deal-related growth and diligence. In addition to client work, Ari produces an annual review of Medicaid markets, The State of Medicaid.
-Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments- Steven Hedgepeth
As a founder and senior leader in multiple healthcare organizations, Steven is adept at setting a clear vision and strategy to navigate the challenges of a shifting healthcare landscape. He has led organizations through significant Medicaid policy and payor changes, acquisitions, merger integrations, and implementation of Financial and EHR information systems. Steven has experience creating innovative public/private partnerships to adapt to rapidly changing models of care across both for-profit and not for profit organizations. Steven previously served as Chief Operating Officer for a large, multi-site behavioral health organization with operations in seven states.
-Health and Human Services Regulatory Insights- Kip Piper
A top authority on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, Kip Piper advises major health care organizations on business, policy, finance, and communications. A skilled business and policy strategist, Kip has advised top health care companies in the U.S. and Europe, Fortune 100 employers, state health agencies, federal officials, governors, members of Congress, foundations, and foreign leaders.
-Independent Vendor Evaluations- Clay Farris
Clay has advised CMS administrators, state Medicaid Directors, health plan CEOs, technology COOs and a wide range of other clients in the healthcare industry. His experience includes policy making at both the federal (CMS) and state levels (State of Georgia), management consulting for large organizational change initiatives, big data solution sales and implementation and cutting-edge analytics. He has a masters in Health Policy from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg of School of Public Health and is also a Certified Internal Auditor.
===================================================
About The Medicaid Black Book Subscription Product
===================================================
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence tool for health plan professionals in the Health and Human Services space. Medicaid and Medicare health plans rely on the Medicaid Black Book for strategic insights, industry trends and independent evaluations of solution vendors selling to plans.
When you subscribe, you get ongoing access to:
-In depth review and rating of vendor firms that are currently trying to partner with Medicaid health plans or state agencies
Exclusive interviews with Medicaid Health Plan CEOs and Investment leaders
-Highly focused content that matters to Medicaid industry business leaders, including
--Surveys of what is top of mind for health plan CEOs
--Analysis of key regulatory changes
--Analysis of Medicaid health plan financial performance
--Analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity
Learn more or subscribe- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here
March 2021 Health Plan Insights (preview)