Jatheon Technologies Publishes Education Compliance Checklist for Electronic Records

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Compliance Checklist for Data Archiving can be used by compliance managers, legal staff and school administration to ensure that the communication records like email, attachments, social media pages and call records are aligned with and retained in accordance with the major regulations relevant in K-12 and higher education in the US. These laws include FERPA, Freedom of Information Act and Sunshine Laws, HIPAA, GLBA, as well as data protection best practices. The checklist is available on Jatheon’s website and is free to access and download as PDF.

Ivana Nikolic, Jatheon’s Marketing Director, explained why the company decided to compile this resource: “Jatheon specializes in email, social media and mobile archiving software for regulated industries in the United States and we’ve had excellent cooperation with school districts, colleges and universities in the last fifteen years that we’ve been on the market. We felt that our expertise in large-scale data archiving, combined with the knowledge of regulations in the education industry, could help multiple teams to streamline their data retention processes. The main purpose of this checklist is to help the IT, legal, HR and compliance departments to check their compliance status and choose the best data archiving products.”

The checklist was compiled consulting laws and research by industry experts and it’s divided into five chapters, each focusing on a particular law. The checklist also contains a bulleted list of criteria that need to be met in order to achieve compliance, as well as the examples of violations and how to avoid them. The last chapter outlines the education data archiving software requirements and specific features that the software needs to contain in order for the school to comply with the given regulations.

