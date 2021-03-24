“MY NAME IS COCO BEAN” BY COCO BEAN / TRIUMPH OVER DISCRIMINATION
"My Name Is Coco Bean" is the first in a trilogy of releases from Coco Bean, the alter-ego of renowned artist Phil Elam.UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEET COCO BEAN:
Coco Bean is the alter ego of Phil Elam, renowned singer-songwriter, musician, producer and filmmaker, who first began his journey into music at the young age of six years old.
At this time Elam started studying the classical piano, which was the beginning of a life long love with music.
Growing up on the streets of Detroit was difficult for young Elam and he suffered relentless abuse. However, he was always able to find solace from his childhood troubles in his world of music and movies.
Elam has had a successful career within the music and movie industry for many years now. He has succeeded with countless releases, awards, movie features and charitable giving.
Now, Elam has re-emerged as his new alter-ego, Coco Bean. This creation has arisen from a culmination of Elam’s experiences and belief that every day is a gift. A gift that should be celebrated with joyous gratitude and excitement.
Coco Bean’s positivity, resilience and persistence is an inspiration to us all. His message is this: “Never let what others do to you, define who you are. Never let what people say about you become the image of yourself”.
“My Name Is Coco Bean”, is the first in a trilogy of releases from Coco Bean. It is a powerful song about not marginalising people based on colour, race, national origin or orientation.
Coco Bean collaborated with Anno Domini Nation for the production of this song and it was inspired and written in ten minutes after just one listen to the music.
“MY NAME IS COCO BEAN”:
This is a funky, 90s hip-hop style track, with multiple layers of synth beats, which creates an upbeat vibe.
The song unfolds a story of discrimination and rejection which is delivered through poignant lyrics such as: “I’ve never fit in, too black for the whites, too white for the blacks”.
But, this is also a tale of triumph. Of overcoming negativity through resilience and perseverance. The uplifting energy of this song and Coco’s dramatised vocal delivery communicates a fun and carefree attitude.
Through his performance in this track, Coco perfectly conveys the message that every day should be lived with excitement and gratitude.
Most importantly Coco wants us to know: “Being true to yourself and your dreams is the best gift one can give to oneself”
This is a noteworthy first release for Coco Bean and we are excited to see what his next single will entail. If you enjoy music from artists such as Eminem and Drake then Coco Bean will fit perfectly on your playlist.
Listen to this song and watch the music video here:
https://open.spotify.com/track/0eCosZM9ccMNYfNJWh4oTB?si=HudM2jYlTgqgdtKEffFx-g&utm_source=copy-link
https://youtu.be/8QQKJTwdT4g
Ginger Ray
Music Feed
submit@musicfeed.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn