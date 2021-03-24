Superintendent Spearman Announces Pee Dee Elementary's Elizabeth Hendrick as Teacher of the Year Finalist

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Pee Dee Elementary teacher, Elizabeth Hendrick, today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“Elizabeth has been a leader in her school and district and now will go on to serve as a leader for all educators in South Carolina," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Her devotion to her students and unique ability to identify with them to serve their individual needs makes her most deserving of this honor."

Elizabeth Hendrick is a kindergarten through fifth grade English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Pee Dee Elementary School in Horry County Schools. She received a bachelors in Elementary Education from Winthrop University, and a masters in Languages for ESOL from the College of Charleston. This marks her tenth year of teaching. "Elizabeth “Beth” Hendrick has been teaching in Horry County Schools since 2012, serving as a teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) for the last seven years," said Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey. "As a former Teacher Cadet, Beth Hendrick knew early on that it was her destiny to become a teacher and make a difference in the lives of students. Her passion for teaching English language learners is evident, as she helps her students break through the language barrier and build positive relationships in the classroom, the school, and the community. Beth is a servant leader who is devoted to the teaching profession and feels she has fulfilled her purpose when her students who have struggled the most break through and become successful. We are thrilled that Beth has received this well-deserved recognition for her dedication to teaching and serving students." Beth always knew she wanted to be a teacher to foster the same love of learning in her students as her teachers did in her. Her strong faith also influenced her decision to become a teacher. She views teaching as a calling that is part of her life's purpose. During her first year of teaching, Beth served as a volunteer at a bilingual mission school in Honduras. Ten years later, she continues to excel in helping multilingual learners surpass growth targets. Beth is a teacher leader who supports teachers throughout the district by providing district-level professional development and creating district-wide curriculum resources. Understanding the value of a positive school culture, she implemented school-wide professional learning groups, serves as the Spanish interpreter for her school, and is a member of the School Improvement Council.

As one of five finalists, Beth will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 5 in Columbia. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national level. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.