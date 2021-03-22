Fight to Keep Background Checks for Gun Purchases

DES MOINES – On a party-line vote tonight, the Republican members of the Iowa Senate voted for legislation that will eliminate existing requirements for background checks for Iowa gun sales.

The legislation, HF 756, does away with Iowa’s law requiring a background check in order to purchase a handgun.

If Governor Reynolds signs HF 756, Iowans will be able to purchase a firearm from a private seller without a background check and then carry it anywhere in public without any firearms training proficiency.

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls offered an amendment to require background checks. It was defeated by Senate Republicans.

Video of his floor comments are available on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/8nBIPFUDc6A .

Transcript of Senator Wahl’s remarks on Senate Amendment 3092 to House File 756:

I am offering this amendment today because Iowans support background checks.

Iowans know that we are safer in our homes and communities because of background checks.

My amendment would require background checks on all gun sales.

There’s data to show that Iowa’s current system of background checks is working: 14,921 illegal sales have been blocked by the system in Iowa from 1998 to 2019.

Let me repeat that: Because of Iowa’s current system requiring background checks, 14,921 illegal sales have been blocked between 1998 and 2019.

If the system in Iowa isn’t broken, what are we doing here?

We know from other states that what legislative Republicans are proposing today does NOT work.

In Missouri, Republicans repealed their law in 2007. When Missouri repealed its purchase permit law requiring background checks, the state experienced an up to 27 percent increase in its firearm homicide rate and a 16 percent increase in its firearm suicide rate.

Senate Amendment 3092 attempts to fix some of the biggest problems with this bill.

If signed into law, there would be NO background checks whatsoever required for private sales.

If signed into law, there would be NO requirement for a permit to carry a weapon in public.

If signed into law, people without any type of firearms training will be allowed to carry in public. So, a person can purchase a firearm from a private seller without a background check and then carry it anywhere in public without any firearms training or proficiency if this bill is adopted.

If you support background checks, vote “yes.” If you oppose background checks, vote “no.”

