Statement on tragic deaths at the Anamosa State Penitentiary

Statement by Sen. Todd Taylor, Ranking Member of the Justice System Appropriations Subcommittee

“The death of two prison employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, neighbors and co-workers. In addition to ensuring that justice is served, we must also ensure that state leaders address chronic understaffing and other systemic problems at our prisons before we have more deaths.”

