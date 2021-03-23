Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on tragic deaths at the Anamosa State Penitentiary

March 23, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Fiscal responsibility, Issues, News releases, Safer communities 0

Statement by Sen. Todd Taylor, Ranking Member of the Justice System Appropriations Subcommittee

“The death of two prison employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, neighbors and co-workers. In addition to ensuring that justice is served, we must also ensure that state leaders address chronic understaffing and other systemic problems at our prisons before we have more deaths.”

– end –

