Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,175 in the last 365 days.

FW: Update

 

 

From: Moulton, Laura Sent: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 12:38 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Update

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vt RTE 22a in Orwell will  be EXPERIENCING DELAYS the road is open to one lane of traffic due to a  MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. 

 

This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE   Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

You just read:

FW: Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.