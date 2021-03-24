FW: Update

From: Moulton, Laura Sent: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 12:38 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Update

Vt RTE 22a in Orwell will be EXPERIENCING DELAYS the road is open to one lane of traffic due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.