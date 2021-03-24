Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,187 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/Serious Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:21B500518

 

STATION: New Haven Barracks

 

CONTACTS 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03-23-21 at 09:25 hrs.

 

LOCATION: 635 Rte. 22A Orwell, Vermont

 

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Crash

 

OPERATOR #1: Keith Porter

AGE: 42

ADDRESS: Plattsburg, New York

 

OPERATOR #2: Jeffrey Leavitt

AGE: 46

ADDRESS: Willsboro, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-23-21 at 0925 hours troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to the report of a

motor vehicle crash at 635 Rte. 22A in Orwell.

Upon arrival it was discovered Operator #1, Porter, was traveling northbound when his vehicle

crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Operator #1 then collided with a tractor trailer

traveling southbound, which was operated by Operator # 2, Leavitt.

Porter was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to UVM Medical Center for treatment of

serious injuries.

Leavitt was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries.

Porter's vehicle, a 2007 Ford Mustang, sustained severe frontend damage. Leavitt's vehicle, a

1998 International, sustained considerable damage to its driver side front area.

Traffic on Rte. 22A was shut down for about 2.5 hours while crews worked on the scene.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Addison County Sheriffs

Department, Middlebury Ambulance, Orwell Fire, Orwell First Response, Shoreham Fire,

Vermont Agency of Transportation and Life Net Air.

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call

Vermont State Police at [802] 388-4919.

TROOPER CRAIG HANSON

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/Serious Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.