New Haven Barracks/Serious Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#:21B500518

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACTS 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03-23-21 at 09:25 hrs.

LOCATION: 635 Rte. 22A Orwell, Vermont

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Crash

OPERATOR #1: Keith Porter

AGE: 42

ADDRESS: Plattsburg, New York

OPERATOR #2: Jeffrey Leavitt

AGE: 46

ADDRESS: Willsboro, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-23-21 at 0925 hours troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to the report of a

motor vehicle crash at 635 Rte. 22A in Orwell.

Upon arrival it was discovered Operator #1, Porter, was traveling northbound when his vehicle

crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Operator #1 then collided with a tractor trailer

traveling southbound, which was operated by Operator # 2, Leavitt.

Porter was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to UVM Medical Center for treatment of

serious injuries.

Leavitt was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries.

Porter's vehicle, a 2007 Ford Mustang, sustained severe frontend damage. Leavitt's vehicle, a

1998 International, sustained considerable damage to its driver side front area.

Traffic on Rte. 22A was shut down for about 2.5 hours while crews worked on the scene.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Addison County Sheriffs

Department, Middlebury Ambulance, Orwell Fire, Orwell First Response, Shoreham Fire,

Vermont Agency of Transportation and Life Net Air.

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call

Vermont State Police at [802] 388-4919.

TROOPER CRAIG HANSON

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS