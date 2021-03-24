New Haven Barracks/Serious Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#:21B500518
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACTS 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03-23-21 at 09:25 hrs.
LOCATION: 635 Rte. 22A Orwell, Vermont
INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Crash
OPERATOR #1: Keith Porter
AGE: 42
ADDRESS: Plattsburg, New York
OPERATOR #2: Jeffrey Leavitt
AGE: 46
ADDRESS: Willsboro, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03-23-21 at 0925 hours troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to the report of a
motor vehicle crash at 635 Rte. 22A in Orwell.
Upon arrival it was discovered Operator #1, Porter, was traveling northbound when his vehicle
crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Operator #1 then collided with a tractor trailer
traveling southbound, which was operated by Operator # 2, Leavitt.
Porter was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to UVM Medical Center for treatment of
serious injuries.
Leavitt was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for minor injuries.
Porter's vehicle, a 2007 Ford Mustang, sustained severe frontend damage. Leavitt's vehicle, a
1998 International, sustained considerable damage to its driver side front area.
Traffic on Rte. 22A was shut down for about 2.5 hours while crews worked on the scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Addison County Sheriffs
Department, Middlebury Ambulance, Orwell Fire, Orwell First Response, Shoreham Fire,
Vermont Agency of Transportation and Life Net Air.
This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call
Vermont State Police at [802] 388-4919.
TROOPER CRAIG HANSON
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS