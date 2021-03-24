Explore Authors Magazine: Hot new books you should be reading this spring

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Story by K.M. Hardy Unsung Verses by Haimnauth Ramkirath Whisper of Hope by J.B. Millhollin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021

The following books are available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel by K.M. Hardy is on sale now. Hardboiled detective Sam McKay teams up with an inscrutable thief who reluctantly helps him investigate a series of murders and an alleged crime boss in this taut, edge-of-your-seat crime thriller. On sale now. Picaty Press, 978-1736734605 Be sure to check out, Scots Honor: A Sam McKay novel by K.M. Hardy, also in stores now. 978-0578756660

Prolific author J.B. Millhollin releases his third novel in the To Hide from a Northern Wind series, with a fourth book in the installment soon to be released in April 2021. To Hide from a Northern Wind chronicles a family feud spanning several generations. Bitter rivalries and scores to settle follow the families into modern times with a engrossing new twist in each book. See To Hide from a Northern Wind: Spencer Creek (Book 1), To Hide from a Northern Wind: Wilson County (Vol 2), To Hide from A Northern Wind: Nashville Divided (Vol 3), and To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears (Vol 4) - coming soon. Be sure to read, Whisper of Hope, a legal crime thriller also available by the author and more. www.Jbmillhollin.com, Grey Place Books, 978-1-7358745-5-5, 978-1-7358745-9-3, 978-1-7358745-0-0, 978-0-578-70973-4 and 978-0-578-55172-2

A beautiful and epic romance, The Warrior and the Enchantress by Diana Sherrill Richards is everything readers want in a medieval romance in her debut novel. Bright Star Romance ISBN: 978-0-578-82018-7

Patrick Holliday’s Whoooo Knows and Other Backyard Tales offers an intimate portrait of nature in this beautiful collection of literary stories that can be enjoyed by adults and youth alike. We heartily recommends this charming book. Snow Eagle, ISBN : 978-0-578-82676-9

In Adah F. Kennon's, The Niche: Twin Flame Mysteries, fans of mystery, romance, and suspense will not only love the heroine of this love triangle, but will enjoy the tense story and dialogue driving this pulsing detective mystery. On sale now, Sheba Enterprises ISBN: 978-0578813912

What if Elvis didn’t die? That’s exactly the question In A Conversation with the King, by D.M. Freedman, an alternative history and portrait of an Elvis Presley in 1977. He’s dying but does not want to die. Who does he turn to? A trusted rabbi! Disappearing his hard enough with his fame, but what if he actualizes it? An Amazing story, we give this book huge thumbs up. Skalater Press & Books, ISBN: 978-057875953-1

NONFICTION

There is beauty in simplicity, and genius in subtlety. Rivers, trees, sunsets, and love. A subtle blend where nature meets life. Haimnauth Ramkirath’s fourth work, Unsung Verses is deeply personal and a pleasure to read. Poetry is not only alive, but lush and warm. A solid recommend. New Sunrise Press ISBN: 978-1736373309

The Infinite Circle of the Soul: A Non-religious Look at Spirituality by Mike Hain focuses on the 'human soul and all of its attributes including love, creativity, empathy, and its journey throughout many earthly lives.' Hain's insight brings something tangible to the ethereal, a subject we've all wondered about. His approach to the incorporeal provides answers that steers his readers to their authentic selves in this motivational book. ECSM Publishing 978-1736559109

Dan Glassenberg explores the innerworkings of pledging and fraternities and his experiences in the Delta Chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi in 1990-1991. This book is an excellent read for anyone interested in student life, pledging a frat or enjoy reading a good book. Holden Books ISBN: 978-0-578-82900-5

Peter Spicer's gripping book, Breaking Baptist, details why he left the evangelical fundamentalist religion, offering a riveting look at the religion and it's history from the inside. Spicer's book is informative and eye opening experience for the faithful and secular alike. Highly recommended. Spicewrite, ISBN: 978-0578801834 Spicer also has one fiction novel, The Bounceback (2018) Spicewrite: 978-0692142745

Chef Lissa Turner’s Journal in a Journal: A Personalized Cookbook for your Cooking Journey offers easy to prepare, delicious meals for anyone who enjoys cooking.. Chef Turner’s meals are sure to delight your guests and the recipes are fun to cook.. Journey in a Journal is a must-keep. Elle Cee Tee, ISBN: 978-0578805238

Monschau’s Lucky 38th by Jason Boswell recounts the historical WWII Battle of the Bulge in epic detail. We recommend this great historical read. Red Karnage Publishing ISBN-13: 978-0-578-789316

Kathy Gillcrist's book, It's in my Genes, offers riveting look at the role genetics played in the author’s personality, stunning secrets behind her adoption. An intriguing read and history. Pulse, LLC ISBN: 978-0-578-78812-8

Too often we find ourselves not realizing we are in a nightmare until it is far too late, according to Taylor Routley in her memoir, Wrong Kind of Love which chronicles her marriage, everything that went wrong, and how she found her voice. An informative and empowering read. Mending Hearts ISBN: 978-0578822181

CHILDREN'S BOOKS

Toby and Me by Jo Robinson is a heartwarming children’s book about hope and finding a new home. Watch the characters (and furniture) come to life in this adorable children's book, on sale now at fine retailers everywhere. Library of Twink Publishing, 978-0578862347

Patrick the Pudgy Penguin by C. Robert Moore – Parents and children alike will love this heartwarming lesson about bullying, courage, and being a hero. A wonderful lesson and a beautiful story for the family to read together. Hard Luck Hippie Productions, ISBN: 978-0578736600

C. Collier’s adorable adventure about a Lizard, looking for a bit of adventure is sure to spark your child’s imagination. Louie Lizard and the Stowaway Adventure is fun, exciting, and a great bedtime story. Imaginative Mind Books, ISBN-13 : 978-0578809274