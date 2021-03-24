Grammy® Nominee Eric Alexandrakis Releases Genre-Spanking EP, GMT [Greenwich Mean Time]
Adventurous Release Once Again Combines Multiple Genres To Create Mind-Bending FunLOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy® Nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has announced the release of GMT [Greenwich Mean Time], another new genre-bending addition to his critically acclaimed TERRA series of releases [his 7th release in 6 months].
Coming on the heels of I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO TIME CANCER SURVIVOR, which was nominated for BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM at the 2019 Grammy® Awards alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis continues his travel themed series of releases, this time with some whimsical mockery.
"Picture director David Lynch, Stephen King, Luis Fonsi, Justin Timberlake, The Monkees, The Blue Meanies, Lord Voldemort and Emperor Palpatine, all drugged and kept prisoner in an airline's executive lounge", Alexandrakis says.
All tracks are once again written, arranged, recorded, produced, performed & mixed by Eric Alexandrakis on a 16-track recorder in mostly first takes.
Always pushing beyond established genres, GMT emphasizes Alexandrakis' underlying creative motivation: having fun.
"I can't imagine Pop music getting more absurd than it has become today, so naturally I pay tribute to that on a track or two."
Highly creative since childhood, Alexandrakis is a student of all artistic disciplines. Along with his album releases, he provides music for various media, and has even charted nationally with two original Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He is also involved in film production, and was fortunate to have a film he conceptualized and scored, short-list at Cannes Lions [PSYCHOGENIC FUGUE starring John Malkovich and directed by Sandro]. Alexandrakis was the first person in the industry to produce a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting, productions, and company Minoan Music.
GMT by Eric Alexandrakis is out now via all streaming platforms.
