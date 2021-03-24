(Route 352) Edgmont Avenue over I-95 to Close for Several Months for Bridge Rehabilitation in the City of Chester

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge that carries Route 352 (Edgmont Avenue) over Interstate 95 in the City of Chester, Delaware County, will be closed and detoured beginning Monday, April 5, for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over I-95 and CSX Railroad the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure on Route 352 (Edgmont Avenue), located between Providence Avenue and 12th Street, will be in place 24/7 through early September.

During the closure, Route 352 (Edgmont Avenue) motorists will be directed to use 22nd Street, Bullens Lane and U.S. 13 (Morton Avenue/9th Street).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is rehabilitating the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor is also improving the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, PennDOT’s contractor is repairing Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructing curbs and sidewalks; milling and resurfacing the streets; installing a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgrading the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructing Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on this project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this fall.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #