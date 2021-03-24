Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised lane restrictions begin tomorrow on Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Wednesday, March 24 through Friday, March 26, the contractor HRI, Inc., will be clearing brush and trees on White Deer Pike in preparation for the bridge replacement project on Interstate 80 westbound. Motorists can expect intermittent single lane closures with flagging.

On Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while the contractor performs work on the bridge. A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, slow or stopped vehicles, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

