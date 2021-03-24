Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 1.6-mile resurfacing project on Route 222 (Prince Street) in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County, is set to begin Monday, March 29.

This project consists of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

The contractor first will construct ADA curb ramps, after which milling operations will begin on the north end of the project and proceed southward in the direction of traffic. Paving will be performed once milling is completed.

Work will be during daylight hours with at least one lane open to traffic at all times.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

