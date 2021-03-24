Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 1.6-mile resurfacing project on Route 222 (Prince Street) in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County, is set to begin Monday, March 29.

This project consists of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

The contractor first will construct ADA curb ramps, after which milling operations will begin on the north end of the project and proceed southward in the direction of traffic. Paving will be performed once milling is completed.

Work will be during daylight hours with at least one lane open to traffic at all times.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018