I-376 Parkway East Overnight Traffic Stoppages this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight traffic stoppages on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday nights, March 23-26 weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on I-376 at the Glenwood/Oakland (Exits 73 A-B) as crews conduct bridge jacking operations on the structure over Bates Street. Stoppages will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

Allison Park Contractors is the prime contractor. The work is part of the Hazelwood Green project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #