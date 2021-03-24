Traffic Signal Updated in Conewango Township, Warren County

​Repairs have been made to the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 62/Route 6 and Preston Road in Conewango Township, Warren County.

The traffic signal has not been functional since it was damaged during a storm in 2019. With repairs complete, the light will remain flashing for one week as a warning to motorists about the upcoming change in the traffic pattern at the intersection.

The signal, which is maintained by the township, is scheduled to be in full operation on March 29, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #