Include safety as part of the spring turkey hunting preparation

Spring turkey hunting success and safety comes down to the same thing – proper planning.

“Be aware of what’s around you. Even if you’re on private property, there could be other hunters out there who are coming to your call. Remember, turkey hunters are skilled in the art of concealment. Don’t shoot at movement; don’t shoot at sound; no turkey’s worth it. I encourage hunters to only shoot after they see the turkey’s beard and have a safe backstop,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Being safe is important because the people we hunt with are our family and close friends.”

Hunters who do shoot a turkey are encouraged to not carry it over their shoulder to avoid someone mistaking it for a live bird and take a shot. Wisecup suggested hunters use a blaze orange turkey transport harvest bag.

Practicing safe hunting becomes more crucial as the annual spring leaf out progresses.

“The later it gets in May, the harder it is to see. Hunters need to stay vigilant to identify the bird and the beard,” she said.

Tips