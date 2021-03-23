Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
She Goes Outdoors releases fishing box

She Goes Outdoors has a new subscription box available focused on fishing. The subscription box is designed to develop and expand outdoor skills. The box is packed full of gear, educational resources, and more for only $50, which includes shipping and handling. Boxes are available for purchase now at https://www.sgooutdoors.com/.     

  • 200 boxes are available through April 11
  • Boxes will ship the week of April 26
  • A fishing webinar will be held on May 5, from 7-9 p.m. CST

A single purchase will get you one skill focused box. Already have fishing equipment - purchase a box for someone else in your life.

She Goes Outdoors is a partnership with Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Kansas Department of Parks, Wildlife and Tourism and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

