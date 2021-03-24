STRIVE Is One of the Anchor Grantees of CarMax to Help Combat Social Inequity and Injustice

STRIVE and CarMax announce new philanthropic partnership STRIVE International STRIVE offers a holistic program with in-demand skills and certifications to propel adults and young adults into careers

STRIVE and CarMax announce new philanthropic partnership that creates bridges to economic opportunity in communities nationwide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, a leading national non-profit workforce development organization, is thrilled to announce it is one of the three anchor grantees of CarMax, Inc. (CarMax), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars. CarMax and STRIVE share the same vision – to end racial injustice and advance diversity. STRIVE was awarded $500,000 over two years to support their work creating economic opportunity pathways through the power of promising careers for Black and Brown communities.

"STRIVE is grateful to partner with CarMax in advancing racial equity through the transformative power of employment. Together we will create new pathways to economic opportunity for the residents of Atlanta and in communities across the country” – STRIVE President & CEO, Phil Weinberg.

CarMax is committed to promoting equitable access to economic opportunity and will focus its efforts in the areas of education, careers, access to credit, and financial education. Together, CarMax and The CarMax Foundation have invested over $65 million in various causes. With CarMax’s substantial presence in Atlanta, this partnership will include a focus on working with the newest site for STRIVE in the region. This allows STRIVE Atlanta to grow and build strong relationships with employers and communities. STRIVE and CarMax both believe in a deep invested partnership that includes employee engagement and a chance to connect with students and graduates on their journey to a career. This investment will allow STRIVE to leverage partnerships with local employers to connect them to talented individuals seeking good jobs.

“We are committed to standing against racial and social injustice and advancing inclusion and diversity. STRIVE shares our values, and our partnership will enable us to effectively help more people. We are excited to work with STRIVE and equip individuals with the tools they need to land a promising career and become financially independent" – Leslie Parpart, Director, Community Relations, CarMax.

STRIVE opened its Atlanta flagship last year to improve economic opportunity in Atlanta. Despite major growth, Atlanta remains the lowest among major US cities in terms of upward mobility for those in poverty according to GBPI. STRIVE Atlanta will continue to deliver the signature STRIVE Career Path program with a track unique to Atlanta—Certified Logistics and Inventory Control—which holds high potential for growing careers for STRIVE students. Classes are held virtually and in-person. STRIVE Atlanta will graduate 350 people within the first three years of full operations, providing a pathway to family-sustaining careers.

“We are very excited to launch our partnership with CarMax to help Atlanta residents connect to family-supporting careers and economic opportunities,” said Jomal Vailes, STRIVE Atlanta Executive Director. “We stand ready to break the cycle of poverty, uplift equity and access as drivers of change, and help more individuals achieve financial freedom."

STRIVE believes deeply that everyone should be able to pursue their dreams. For every graduate that builds a better future to support their families, we take a step toward the equity communities of color have long been denied. STRIVE's programs for career training address criminal justice history, a lack of education, underemployment, and poverty, all of which are viewed through a racial lens and act as further barriers to residents' progress in these communities. With a 90% program graduation rate and a 70% job retention rate, our graduates are successful.

About STRIVE:

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for more than 36 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant employment barriers. STRIVE's proven model moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and access to the American dream. Headquartered in East Harlem, NY, since its founding in 1984, STRIVE has helped more than 80,000 graduates prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.

STRIVE: Voices of Support