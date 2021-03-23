For Immediate Release:

March 23, 2021

Finding for Recovery Included in Audit of Village of Aberdeen

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 financial audit of the Village of Aberdeen in Brown County. The audit included multiple findings including two findings for recovery totaling $1,371.

For two months in 2019 and two months in 2018, the Village incurred and paid Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) late fees and interest of $186 and $364, respectively, for late withholding remittances. The Village also incurred a penalty from OP&F of $500 in 2019 for late submission of a pre-employment physical for one employee. The Village Fiscal Officer was responsible for making timely payments and remittances of OPERS and OP&F obligations and thus a finding for recovery was issued against Rhonda Purdon, and her bonding company, for $1,050, in favor of the Village of Aberdeen's General Fund in the amount of $889, the Street Construction Maintenance and Repair fund in the amount of $36, and the Sewer Operating fund in the amount of $125.

Additionally, in November and December 2019, the Village identified 16 transactions totaling $460 where the Village’s gas card was used to purchase gas for a personal vehicle by Village employee Shawn Books. Mr. Books was terminated and his final paycheck in the amount of $139 was withheld as partial restitution.

A finding for recovery was also issued against Shawn Books, former Village General Laborer, in the amount of $321, with $160 toward the Village of Aberdeen’s Street Construction Maintenance & Repair fund, and $161 toward the Village of Aberdeen’s Sewer Operating fund.

