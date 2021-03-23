Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOH News Release: Vaccination clinic opens in Mililani

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is partnering with Times Pharmacy to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Thursday through April 15 at a vaccination clinic in Mililani.

The single-dose vaccinations are available to anyone currently eligible for vaccine. That includes people 65 and older, essential workers at hotels, restaurants, and bars, and people being treated with dialysis, chemotherapy or other infusion therapy, or oxygen for severe respiratory conditions.

The clinic will be at Mililani Town Association Recreation Center #5, located at 95-1101 ‘Āinamakua Drive from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Thursday, March 25 and every Thursday through April 15. Up to 500 appointments are available per day.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210767457890164. Appointments are required. Walk-up vaccinations will not be available.

For other vaccination options, please visit hawaiicovid19.com.

