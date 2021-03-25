Brigadier Gold Stock: BGADF Listed on 3 Stock Exchanges w Properties Showing Strong Sampling Results for Gold & Silver

BGADF: Fig. 1 Location map showing the Cobre and El Placer Norte areas. La Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS) transects the map in the ENE direction

Fig. 3 Cross-section looking north-northwest across the El Placer Veins. Surface trench BRG-117146 is southeast of this section plane. It was cut off-section to go around an open pit that exploited the Tacuachas Vein. These surface data suggest that Tacua