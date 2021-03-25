Brigadier Gold Stock: BGADF Listed on 3 Stock Exchanges w Properties Showing Strong Sampling Results for Gold & Silver
BGADF: Fig. 1 Location map showing the Cobre and El Placer Norte areas. La Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS) transects the map in the ENE direction
Fig. 3 Cross-section looking north-northwest across the El Placer Veins. Surface trench BRG-117146 is southeast of this section plane. It was cut off-section to go around an open pit that exploited the Tacuachas Vein. These surface data suggest that Tacua
Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGADF) Listed on 3 Stock Exchanges with Properties Showing Strong Sampling Results for Gold and Silver
Brigadier Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:BGADF)
5.2 Million in Funding Raised to date by BGADF for Drilling Operations; Robust Mineralization Reported in Latest Sampling Results
Last week BGADF Announced the closing of a 1 Million Dollar Non- Brokered Private Placement
Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2021 (the “Offering”) has now closed. Under the Offering, the Company issued 5,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000
Yesterday this amazing update was announced:
Brigadier Discovers and Samples Several Historic Underground Mines at its Picachos High Grade Gold-Silver Property
VANCOUVER, BC / March 23, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery, and systematic sampling of over two dozen historic underground workings at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").
Brigadier has rehabilitated, mapped and sampled 29 newly discovered historic mine workings in the central part of the Property near the intersection of the ENE trending Cocolmeca Vein system (CVS) and northwesterly trending El Placer system. The underground workings are concentrated in two areas named El Cobre and El Placer Norte (Figure 1).
Having discovered, accessed and sampled these underground workings was an efficient and inexpensive way to improve the Company's knowledge of the mineralizing systems at Picachos. The pending assay results together with related surface trenching and nearby diamond drilling will assist in understanding the mineralization on the property and greatly assist in identifying our next drill targets.
"There is a lot of geological action in the Cobre Area", commented Geologist and Qualified Person, Michelle Robinson. "We have northerly trending veins represented by El Cobre, Las Calzadas and 27047. These appear cross-cut and offset by the northwesterly trending El Herrero Vein. More recent strike-slip movement on La Cocolmeca is regionally important and apparently offsets some vein segments. Further, the intrusive rocks into the volcanic pile contain orbicules, a feature indicative of volatile-rich melts capable of generating robust hydrothermal systems in the porphyry environment. For now, we are exploring the vein potential, but this Project has an exposed porphyry system in the northwest, and buried parts may be discovered by drilling under veins such as El Cobre".
El Cobre Area
At El Cobre, five principal veins have been identified: (i) El Cobre, (ii) El Herrero, (iii) Las Calzadas, (iv) La Cocolmeca and (v) Vein 27047. The veins are hosted in ignimbrites correlated to the Socavon member of the Late Cretaceous Tarahumara Volcanic Arc. These ignimbrites unconformably overlie submarine andesitic volcanic rocks tentatively assigned to the Jurassic Guerrero Terrane. The strata are intruded by orbicular monzonite porphyry that is younger than the 74-million-year-old Socavon Ignimbrite. Brigadier has assay results for Level 755, a crosscut 10.1 metres long oriented 070° NE across El Herrero Vein (Fig. 2). The first 8 metres intercepted 0.12% copper in a quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork hosted in pervasively silicified ignimbrite. The last 2.1 metres intercepted 3.3% copper and 0.56% lead with 108 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 177 ppm bismuth and 23 ppm tungsten. Most of the assays for El Cobre are pending.
El Placer Norte Area
At least six veins comprise the northern part of the El Placer Vein system (i) Las Tacuachas, (ii) Los Lentes, (iii) Coralillo, (iv) La Chivera, (v) El Huarache y (vi) Pantufla. These veins are hosted in rhyolitic ignimbrite of probable Paleocene age that unconformably overlie the Socavon Ignimbrite. These veins were defined by mapping and sampling historic workings between 1000 and 1180 metres elevation. The historic workings are mainly short adits that follow narrow higher-grade intervals within the larger El Placer Vein system. Individual sample results for Las Tacuachas, Los Lentes and Corallio are in Table 1. The best result from the underground work was 31.4 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 2% Zn across 0.3 m in sample BRG-25139. To better understand the potential of the larger system Brigadier did 80 metres of trenching across El Placer in three segments starting northeast of Los Lentes. Results include 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold and 0.12% lead across the Tacuachas Vein (BRG-117146) and 4 metres of 1.95 g/t gold, 0.1% lead and 0.3% zinc across the surface of Los Lentes (BRG-117154). In addition to verifying the structures mapped underground, the surface trenches have identified gold anomalies between known veins that indicate the presence of several additional veins (Fig. 3). Assays for La Chivera, El Huarache and Pantufla are pending.
Well-Positioned Precious Metals Explorer with Very Experienced Management.
Promising Properties Under Development in Canada and Mexico.
Drill Program Targeting Gold, Silver and Copper.
Latest Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Have Defined A Vein System Extending Over 7 Kilometres.
Brigadier Gold Limited (OTC: BGADF) (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM), based in Vancouver, BC, was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. The BGADF company mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for rapid advancement. Led by a management team with over 100 years of collective experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, BGADF is focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions with current operations in Mexico and Canada.
BGADF is currently focused on a first-ever diamond drill program on its 100% controlled Picachos project in mineral rich Mexico, targeting mineralized veins underneath and surrounding the historical high grade San Agustin gold mine located on the property. The BGDAF diamond drill program, led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson, is fully funded with $4.2 million raised since June of 2020.
The BGADF Picachos land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc, PEng, geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Ms. Robinson has worked in Mexico for over 20 years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Ms. Robinson and her team are executing on the company’s 5,000-metre diamond drill program -- the first ever on this project.
BGADF Intercepts 9.49 g/t Gold and 24 g/t Ag across 3 Metres at Picachos
On January 19th BGADF provided its latest diamond drill and surface sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico. BGADF has completed 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays are now available for 20 holes (Table 1), and samples from the remaining holes are in-progress at SGS Laboratory in Durango.
Drilling highlights include:
9.49 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 3 m (88 to 91 m) in DH-BRG-008
6.24 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag across 3 m (122.5 to 125.5 m) in DH-BRG-009
7.03 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag across 3.5 m (137.5 to 141 m) in DH-BRG-012
6.75 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag across 2.5 m (108.5 to 111 m) in DH-BRG-014
The structure is persistent and strongly mineralized. Although BGADF sampling with a diamond drill is not perfect due to the challenging sub-surface conditions, it definitely indicates a robust gold-bearing vein of substantial width and strike length of over seven kilometers. The BGADF team looks forward to expanding the depth and strike length in 2021, as well as continuing the exploration of the rest of the CVS (Colomeca Vein System), particularly in the central Cocolmeca area where a swarm of northwesterly trending veins intersects the east-north-easterly trending Cocolmeca Vein System.
Of the 28 holes BGADF has drilled to date, fourteen (1704.28 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168.5 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on the BGADF regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Picachos Project for more than seven kilometres.
The project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos as a truly exciting opportunity for BGADF and its shareholders.
For more information on Brigadier Gold Limited (BGDAF) visit: https://www.brigadiergold.ca
Brigadier Gold (TSXV: BRG | US: BGADF | Frankfurt: B7LM) On The Crest Of A Mexican Gold Renaissance