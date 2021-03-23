Lander Main Street concrete repair/pavement overlay work scheduled to start March 22

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 22, at the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection on the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project and US287 pavement overlay.

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

The contractor's preliminary work schedule shows work mostly complete by the middle of July.

Weekly public work progress meetings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the southwest corner of the Main Street/2nd Street intersection in downtown Lander. Citizens and businesses are invited to attend the weekly work progress meetings.

"By contract, project work is required to be phased so that 2-way traffic is maintained on half of the roadway at all times," Smith said. "There will be some intersection disruptions and lane closures during this quick-moving project. A large percentage of the project includes pavement work (milling and a pavement overlay) between mileposts 10 (near US287's intersection with WY132) and 24.17 (Ft. Washakie)."

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.