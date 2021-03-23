WYDOT to start bridge and pavement work on I-80 in west Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 through Laramie is going to be a cone zone this summer as the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. are scheduled to begin a construction project there on March 29, weather permitting.

Work will take place between the Third Street and Curtis Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313) in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will be replacing concrete slabs and placing a high performance wearing course, which helps preserve the new pavement and gives better traction.

In addition to the pavement work, crews will be completing bridge rehabilitation work along multiple structures within the project area, including the structures over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks as well as the structures crossing the Laramie River. Each rehabilitated bridge will receive either an epoxy or latex overlay, which also helps with traction and preservation.

Motorists on the interstate should expect lane closures, speed limit reductions and construction activity near the highway, especially around each structure. Local traffic may want to consider alternative routes to avoid construction-related delays, including using Snowy Range Road or Curtis Street.

Recreationists using the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail may encounter construction activity near where it and the Laramie River cross under the interstate. Stay alert and use caution.

Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.