InSpire Transpiration Solutions Adds Anders Peterson to Technical Team
Business-minded cannabis scientist joins growing HVACD company to provide technical support to clients
Members of the InSpire team are deeply passionate and highly qualified individuals who strive to make an impact on the fast-paced, dynamic cannabis industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, a leading HVACD products and services provider focused on controlled environmental systems for indoor horticulture, is excited to announce the addition of Anders Peterson to its team of cannabis industry experts. Peterson brings a scientific education background and nearly a decade of experience in the cannabis industry to his role at InSpire. As Technical Sales Representative, Peterson will work closely with clients to develop custom systems and solutions that meet the unique financial and performance goals of each cannabis business.
— Adrian Giovenco, InSpire Transpiration Solutions
“Members of the InSpire team are deeply passionate and highly qualified individuals who strive to make an impact on this fast-paced, dynamic industry,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “Anders’ ability to dive deep into cutting edge cannabis science and solve unique problems make him a great addition to our team. We look forward to his continued role in delivering value to our clients who are competing in a constantly evolving marketplace.”
In his role as Technical Sales Representative, Peterson will utilize his intimate cannabis knowledge and technical skills to support both the InSpire sales team and InSpire’s growing client base. He will consult with clients to develop grow facility HVACD solutions based on financial and performance considerations; generate and optimize equipment selection and sizes; and coordinate with the engineering team to finalize detailed proposals. Peterson’s fluency in technology, self-starter skills, customer service focus and commitment to constant learning makes him an ideal candidate for this position.
Prior to joining InSpire, Peterson worked with a diverse set of cannabis companies consulting on cultivation science and business strategy. He co-founded Mychron Extracts in 2014, a boutique brand recognized for creating high-quality and consistently effective cannabis products. Peterson also served as co-owner and Operations Manager at Red River Remedy, a state-of-the-art medical dispensary in Arkansas focused on providing top quality care to qualifying medical marijuana patients.
“I show my passion for this industry through my strong work ethic and my desire to educate others about the benefits of the cannabis plant,” said Peterson. “The focus of my career is to better understand and unleash the potential of the cannabis genome in the hopes of helping people and improving the world around us.”
To learn more about InSpire Transpiration Solutions, visit https://inspire.ag/.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides best in class heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) systems for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize plant biomass and phenotypic expression to strengthen financial performance and mitigate risk. Leading the way with more than 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire works with plant medicine and food system pioneers to optimize indoor environments with plant-centric commercial grow room HVACD products and data-driven cloud services to deliver consistent climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and plant physiology, InSpire partners with cannabis professionals to provide purpose-built solutions that significantly impact overall business profitability. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
