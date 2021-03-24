LIST’s FastTrade VOP Module awarded the Most Innovative AI/NLP/Machine Learning Initiative for pre-trade

LIST - a leading provider of trading, compliance and risk management technologies FastTrade award FastTrade - OMS with AI

March 24th, 2021, London & New York: A-Team Innovation Award for the ‘Most Innovative AI/NLP/Machine learning initiative for pre-trade', 2021 presented to LIST.

We are proud of our team's innovative & hard work - we see AI & high performance data analytics as core elements in all the innovative products and solutions that LIST delivers.” — Alvise Insalaco, CEO, LIST