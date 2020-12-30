THE TECHNANCIAL COMPANY Is Pleased to Announce That 2 Significant Deals Were Closed in the Last Weeks of 2020

The Technancial Company Limited - advanced real-time risk management tools for Global Markets, for Global Firms JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, JANUS™ Margin Engine and JANUS™ Trade Surveillance are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes. LIST - a leading provider of trading, compliance and risk management technologies

TTC has entered agreements to deliver Initial Margin calculation and Credit Risk controls on the Cloud to two significant Global Market participants.

Delivering in the cloud reduces the technology impact from a TCO point of view. The demand for real time risk awareness that we are uniquely positioned to deliver, is growing significantly.” — Mirko Marcadella, CEO of The Technancial Company