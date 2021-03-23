Three New Jersey Preserved Farms Going up for Auction
Farms in Hunterdon, Warren, and Salem Counties up for Auction in April
With commodity prices soaring and the trend of people seeking open spaces, the time to buy a preserved farm has never been better.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the upcoming April Auctions for three preserved farms. A 91.7+/- acre preserved farm located in Lebanon Township, Hunterdon County, will be sold by order of the estate in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00AM. 173+/- preserved acres in Harmony Township, Warren County will be sold as two separate farms in an online only Auction concluding Thursday April 22, 2021 at 11:00AM. A 37+/- acre preserved farm in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00PM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The Lebanon Township farm on Anthony Road is 91.7+/- acres of preserved farmland with a four-bedroom colonial home circa 1945 and renovated in 2009. The property includes several outbuildings for equipment storage, a second, two-family home for agriculture labor housing, and a roadside stand or storage barn.
Property Previews for the Lebanon Township farm are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Wednesday March 24th and Wednesday, March 31st. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00AM.
The Harmony Township farms on River Road will be sold in two parcels. Farm A is 108+/- preserved acres and Farm B is 65+/- preserved acres. Both farms have a designated exception area for a homesite as well as open cropland with forested acreage.
Property Previews for the Harmony Township farms are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Saturday, March 27th and Tuesday, April 6th. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00AM.
The Pittsgrove Township farm on Garden Road is 37+/- preserved acres and features a spacious four-bedroom home with two-car garage as well as a charming 400+/-sq. ft. bungalow with vaulted ceilings. The farm also includes a 70x30 machine shed, a 400 ft linear chicken coop, and a hay barn.
Property Previews for the Pittsgrove Township farm are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Thursday, March 25th and Sunday, April 11th. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00PM.
“With commodity prices soaring and the trend of people seeking open spaces, the time to buy a preserved farm has never been better.” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
