Collaborative Divorce Texas Announces 2021 Class of Credentialed and Master Credentialed Professionals
Collaborative Divorce Texas has announced its 2021 class of Master Credentialed and Credentialed Collaborative Professionals. Achievement of this designation demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of collaborative practice.
The following Master Credentialed Collaborative Professionals have met all of the requirements to be credentialed and have significant additional case experience, as well as provided notable leadership and service to the collaborative community: David Brunson from Lifeway Financial in Plano, Curtis Harrison from Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law in Plano and Julian Schwartz from Bashara and Schwartz in San Antonio.
The following Credentialed Collaborative Professionals have satisfied rigorous standards of education and training, demonstrated substantial case experience, and have passed a confidential peer reference process: Mike Benagalio from The Benaglio Group in Austin, Esther Donald from Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law in Dallas, Chris Farish from Quaid Farish Family Law in Dallas, and Michael Gayler from The Law Office of Michael Gayler in San Antonio.
The Collaborative Divorce process gives couples the opportunity to confidentially create their own customized divorce, focusing on protecting their families and preserving their resources and assets through solutions-oriented interest-based negotiation.
Collaborative Divorce Texas is a non-profit organization which provides its members with training, education and resources dedicated to helping families navigate divorce using an alternative to litigation. For more information about Collaborative Divorce Texas, go to www.CollaborativeDivorceTexas.com.
