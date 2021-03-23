BUHAUS WINS Best Home Office Design 2021 by CA Homes + Design Magazine
Architect Douglas W. Burdge, AIA of Burdge Architects, Malibu with partner and co-founder, Nate Garnero, take prestigious CA Home +Design Award 2021.
When the pandemic hit, the Buhaus office was born, and we started getting calls from people who wanted them as offices and classrooms, It was a natural pivot.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The design award winners have been announced in the spring issue of CA Home + design magazine. Buhaus wins Best Home Office design.
The new wave of minimal living.
Inspired by years of experience repurposing shipping containers as well as the Malibu residents’ structural needs during rebuilding after the devastating Woolsey Wildfire, Burdge and Garnero developed Buhaus.
Buhaus is a living unit designed to be used as a home office, guest house, or studio. It is made from a shipping container and outfitted to have all the best finishes.
The intersection of luxury and utility.
You want extra space in your home; but you don't want the headache of construction and permitting. Conventional construction is time consuming, costly, and oftentimes unpredictable. The team created Buhaus to be the perfect solution to add living or working space to your property with minimal hassle, and quick results. Think 3-4 months.
Buhaus is a 16- square-foot space designed from a shipping container, that is fully customizable and available in the choice of three exterior and interior design finishes with a fold down desk or a couch that is outfitted with a hidden murphy bed and equipped with a bathroom space. Deriving from the 20th century German architectural movement “bauhaus”, Buhaus is their model for Malibu. Buhaus structures are likewise characterized by linear and geometrical forms and feature savvy design, fire resistant materials, and off-grid capabilities.
“When the pandemic hit, the Buhaus office was born, and we started getting calls from people who wanted them as offices and classrooms” says Burdge. “It was a natural pivot.” The result is a gorgeous, upgraded unit that is built with fire resistant materials and upgraded with top-of-the-line finishes and fixtures. Buhaus pushes the limits and forges new frontiers, so that you can live and work more simply. They are committed to the idea of marrying luxury and utility in everything they do to create a more beautiful and useful world.
