It’s the Final Count Down To The RED KETTLE and The Santa Barbara Salvation Army Needs Your Help
No Ordinary Year...SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NO ORDINARY YEAR
Normally you will hear the bells ringing as you park your car and head into the shops. Normally at this time of year, you see a shiny red kettle and a smiling bell ringer, encouraging you to drop a donation into the 131-year-old pot. But this is no ordinary year and there is nothing normal about any of it...
Upon arriving at the stores entrances this year, there are no bells ringing, no Salvation Army volunteer to greet you, just a long line of folks wearing face masks, waiting to get into a shop with only 20% capacity.
While the scenery has certainly changed, the need for the Santa Barbara Salvation Army is still the same and greater than ever this year.
With so many people out of work, the local Santa Barbara Salvation Army, is here to do what they can for Santa Barbara County. Since 1889, in our region, the local Santa Barbara Salvation Army has provided toys for children of Santa Barbara County, who might not have a Christmas gift otherwise. They feed those who are hungry by providing hot meals and when someone needs a warm and safe place to sleep, they provide shelter.
The Red Kettle Fundraiser is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Salvation Army.
However, this year their funds are at their lowest. We are missing the bell ringers and it could be that the VIRTUAL Red Kettle can be easy to miss! As we go about our day to day online, we swipe through messages quickly, often missing the outreach opportunities that need us the most.
With the final countdown to Christmas next week, there so many families still in need of our help.
Any donation amount will directly help the local community of Santa Barbara County.
Please consider giving a donation today to the Red Kettle virtually. Please go to the online donation page at www.SantaBarbaraRedKettle.org
And if you listen closely, you just may hear the bell ring…
The Salvation Army, Santa Barbara
4849 Hollister Ave
Santa Barbara, CA 93111
#805.964.8738
https://santabarbara.salvationarmy.org
