Indigenous blood paintings pulled from pageant

The Dark Mofo art festival in Tasmania, Australia, has canceled a project that asked for blood donations from Indigenous people, following a backlash.

Spanish artist Santiago Sierra had planned to immerse the British Union Jack flag “in the blood of its colonised territories,” according to the call for donations earlier this month.

“We made a mistake, and take full responsibility. The project will be cancelled,” reads a post on the Dark Mofo Facebook page Tuesday, signed by creative director Leigh Carmichael.

“We apologise to all First Nations people for any hurt that has been caused. We are sorry.”

CNN has contacted Sierra for comment.

The project was “open to First Nations peoples from countries claimed by the British Empire at some point in history, who reside in Australia,” according to a call for donations posted on Facebook March 19.

Artist Santiago Sierra is no stranger to controversy over his works. Credit: Ballesteros/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Those who volunteered to take part were…

