TONY DELMERCADO, LEADING DIGITAL MEDIA EXPERT, AND CO-FOUNDER AND COO OF HAWKE MEDIA, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine Interview Series
Tony Delmercado was a very insightful guest. I love the way he breaks things down, and it is easy to see why he a leader in the field."
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TONY DELMERCADO, a leading digital marketing expert and inspiring Co-Founder and COO of HAWKE MEDIA,
has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight
Interview Series.
TONY DELMERCADO of HAWKE MEDIA joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that
have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, TONY DELMERCADO
discusses the digital media space, HAWKE MEDIA, and what makes the company different than other
firms. Tony shares powerful thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. TONY DELMERCADO joins
other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the
video series.
TONY DELMERCADO says, “I really enjoyed talking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob. We spoke about about our mission of helping companies with their online marketing, and new, data-driven initiatives at HAWKE MEDIA.” TONY DELMERCADO continues, “Our success at the company is a true testament to our team’s experience and our people’s attitudes. It was a real honor to have been invited on the series and it was a wonderful experience to talk about HAWKE MEDIA. I look forward to doing it again.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with TONY DELMERCADO was really exceptional. He has an extensive background in digital marketing, and great leadership skills. Anyone, especially companies needing expertise and assistance with their digital marketing can learn from the leadership position of HAWKE MEDIA. TONY DELMERCADO is a powerful force in the digital marketing field, and we were extremely happy to have spent some time learning more about how HAWKE MEDIA is forging a new path of leadership in the field."
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.
The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted
Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and
many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur
stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where
they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In
selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what
our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom
Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices
in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and
viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
