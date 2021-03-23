Benchmark Dassault Simulia on Intel Xeon and Nor-Tech HPC Clusters

Nor-Tech is offering a free benchmark of Dassault SIMULIA on the newest Intel Xeon processors-- all integrated in an expertly engineered Nor-Tech cluster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is offering a free benchmark of Dassault SIMULIA on the newest Intel Xeon processors-- all integrated in an expertly engineered Nor-Tech cluster.

This is a complementary opportunity to see how much faster applications will run on HPC technology when compared with a workstation. The benchmark will also include a downloadable report.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Between our servers and clusters, Dassault’s leading-edge products, and Intel’s lightning fast Xeon processors, any company involved in simulation and modeling will be very surprised at the report results. In fact, the report is all most people need to convince them that it’s time to upgrade from a workstation to a cluster.”

SIMULIA applications accelerate the process of evaluating the performance, reliability and safety of materials and products before committing to physical prototypes. They allow all users, regardless of their simulation expertise or domain focus, to collaborate and seamlessly share simulation data and approved methods without loss of information fidelity.

Applications include: FEA and multiphysics; complex materials; complex assemblies; contact, fracture and failure; high-performance computing; and model preparation and results interpretation.

Dassault’s Abaqus Unified FEA product suite offers powerful and complete solutions for both routine and sophisticated engineering problems covering a vast spectrum of industrial applications.

Nor-Tech, a Dassault Partner, an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and Intel Titanium Partner, integrates Intel’s latest Xeon Scalable processors into high performance servers and clusters. By upgrading to a Nor-Tech cluster to run finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications, organizations can achieve significant time and cost savings. The result is a comprehensive modeling and analysis solution that enables design engineering and research groups of all sizes to increase simulation productivity. As with Dassault SIMULIA, Nor-Tech’s clusters integrated with Intel Xeon processors are surprisingly simple to use.

For more information visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/leading-edge/dassault/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

